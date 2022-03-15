When will Phoenix Rising air on HBO? Release date, plot, and more about Evan Rachel Wood's story

The upcoming two-part HBO documentary, Phoenix Rising, is ready to tread some uncomfortable waters by shedding light on Evan Rachael Wood's story to the forefront after years of silence from the actor and activist. The much-covered and misinterpreted events surrounding the alleged domestic abuse claims have been a matter of much discussion.

This documentary finally looks to uncover the secrets and real stories beneath the eye-grabbing headlines and the sensational news items created by the media, dating back to when the rumors of domestic abuse against Brian Warner, aka Marilyn Manson, came to light.

The documentary will premiere on March 15, 2022. The documentary's second part will be released the following day, on March 16, 2022. Read on to learn more about the upcoming HBO release.

Phoenix Rising synopsis: What we know so far

Fire Bird 😷☕✍️👂💞💭📚🎶 @RedUnscripted Thank you #EvanRachelWood for speaking out on grooming and sexual assault. Yes, start asking different questions of abusers.... Wow, 7 to 10 yrs to process an incident #domesticviolence Thank you #EvanRachelWood for speaking out on grooming and sexual assault. Yes, start asking different questions of abusers.... Wow, 7 to 10 yrs to process an incident #domesticviolence

The two-part documentary will shed light on the incidents revolving around Evan Rachael Wood's time with Marilyn Manson and their vivid history involving domestic abuse and emotional trauma. It took a decade for the actress to express her story.

Evan Rachel Wood will take the helm in the documentary (Image via HBO)

The documentary will explore themes and causes of silence over domestic abuse and shed light on why it is often difficult for survivors to come out right away. Evan Rachael Wood will use her own experience to raise awareness about the issue, bravely drawing from her circumstances.

The official synopsis for Phoenix Rising reads:

"Actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood takes her experience as a survivor of domestic violence to pursue justice, heal generational trauma, and reclaim her story in a culture that instinctively blames women. The film intimately charts her journey as she moves toward naming her infamous abuser for the first time."

Wood was one of the most influential names in establishing the Phoenix act, which extended the statute of limitations for domestic violence felonies from three to five years.

Phoenix Rising cast

The documentary by Amy Berg will majorly be around Evan Rachael Wood. With the help of archival footage, media pieces, and stories from her own life, Evan Rachael Wood will tackle the critical issue of domestic violence while simultaneously bringing her own story to light.

