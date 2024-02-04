When will The Garfield Movie come out? Release date, plot, and more explored

The popular orange tabby is set to make his return to the screen with The Garfield Movie. Helmed by Mark Dindal, Chris Pratt will voice the titular character while Samuel L. Jackson will bring Garfield's long-lost father, Vic to life. The movie features a talented cast including Nicholas Hoult, Harvey Guillén, and Cecily Strong, who will voice characters from Jim Davis' comic strip.

The movie is set to release on May 24, 2024, and promises fans a feel-good and hilarious watch. The synopsis of the film, as per IMDb, reads:

"Garfield is about to go on a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father - the cat Vic - Garfield and Odie are forced to abandon their pampered life to join Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist."

The Garfield Movie 2024 release date for all countries

The Garfield Movie will entertain audiences in different countries across the globe. It's set to hit theaters on May 24, 2024, in the US.

The film will also debut in the following countries:

Country Release Date Netherlands May 22, 2024 Argentina May 23, 2024 Brazil May 23, 2024 Germany May 23, 2024 Spain May 23, 2024 France May 23, 2024 Italy May 23, 2024 Mexico May 23, 2024 Portugal May 23, 2024 Singapore May 23, 2024 Slovakia May 23, 2024 Ukraine May 23, 2024 Canada May 24, 2024 Estonia May 24, 2024 Finland May 24, 2024 United Kingdom May 24, 2024 Ireland May 24, 2024 Iceland May 24, 2024 Sweden May 24, 2024 Turkey May 24, 2024 Australia May 30, 2024 Hungary May 30, 2024

What is the new Garfield Movie about? Plot explored

The new Garfield movie is all about the lasagna-loving cat going on an exciting outdoor adventure. The trailer begins with Garfield hiding in a crate on a rainy night. An Italian restaurant soon grabs his attention and he makes his way there. He then encounters Jon Arbuckle, who lets him into the establishment and offers him his food. The duo then become inseparable and Garfield is heard saying, "And that's how I adopted Jon."

The short clip then features the cat adapting to his new life before he comes across Vic and makes an effort to get to know him. Garfield and Odie, who are used to living life indoors, then team up with Vic for a funny and daring theft.

Garfield and Odie team up with Vic (Image via Sony Pictures)

Apart from Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Pratt, who voice Vic and Garfield, respectively, the film also features Nicholas Hoult as Jon Arbuckle and Harvey Guillén as Odie.

The film includes several heartwarming moments as Garfield navigates through the ups and downs of family and friendship. The title promises the timeless humor that defines Jim Davis' cherished comic strip.

Is The Garfield Movie based on a true story?

It is based on the comic strip by Jim Davis (Image via Sony Pictures)

The Garfield Movie is not based on a true story. It is a funny animated comedy inspired by the Garfield comic strip by Jim Davis. The movie follows Garfield's adventures after he unexpectedly reconnects with his dad, Vic.

The 2004 film Garfield: The Movie was also based on the same comic strip. The makers used real animals and actors whenever possible. However, the team used stuffed animals for some shots during the planning process, as per Animation World Network.

The Garfield Movie is set to release in theaters on May 24, 2024. As per Collider, it will eventually release on Netflix, thanks to Sony's deal with the streaming platform in 2021. This movie is packed with hilarious moments and features a star-studded cast including Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson.