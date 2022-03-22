When will The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 11 air? Release date, plot and more about the ABC series

The Good Doctor Season 5 arrived on September 27, 2021. The series is a medical drama gleaned from the South Korean series, The Good Doctor, in 2013.

The show chronicles the story of a young autistic surgeon from Casper, Wyoming, Shaun Murphy, who has savant syndrome and previously had a troublesome life. He transferred to San Jose, California, to operate at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Since its release, it has become a fan favorite.

The ensemble cast list for the 5th season of the fan-favorite series includes Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy, Fiona Gubelmann as Morgan Reznick, Will Yu Lee as Alex Park, Christina Chang as Audrey Lim, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke, Bria Samoné Henderson as Jordan Allen, and some other promising actors.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 11: Everything to know about

When will episode 11 of season 5 arrive?

The Good Doctor was released on March 21, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on ABC. However, if interested viewers do not have a cable facility, they can still watch the episode.

Sling TV and Fubo TV are usually the best-suggested options, allowing viewers to enjoy several other live broadcast networks. Fans are also curious about the show being aired on the popular streaming platform Hulu. Fans of the show can watch it on ABC live with Hulu + Live.

If they cannot get the complete subscription, they can always get the basic Hulu, which will offer them access to episodes right after the day they air new episodes on the ABC network. Thus, The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 11 is set to air on Hulu this March 22, 2022.

The plot of The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 11

Episode 11 of season 5 of the series is called "The Family ."Based on the synopsis of the episode:

"Dr. Shaun Murphy makes a personal connection with a precocious young patient which threatens his objectivity. Meanwhile, while volunteering at a long-term care facility, Dr. Morgan Reznick realizes she could help Dr. Aaron Glassman’s clinic by offering telemedicine services for nursing homes and care facilities." (Via Fansided)

It's safe to say that fans are highly excited about episode 11 of season 5 of the series as it is not often that the lead character of the series, Shaun, successfully forms a bond with his patients. It is just a significant feature of him due to the psychological complications.

But there are certain times when something different happens and touches his heart, which is precisely what happens in the brand new episode 11 of The Good Doctor Season 5.

A family arrives after getting severely injured in a car accident. Both the mother and father are suffering from life-threatening injuries, leaving their daughter all alone to wonder what will happen.

She is terrified, however, it is the bond she ends up forming with Shaun that is the highlight of the episode. She is seen wanting him around at the moment, and he is seen quite encouraged to follow his strong instincts to help her.

Apart from that, viewers will also witness Reznick functioning in a long-term care home for a short period of time. She realized that Glassman’s clinic could also give telehealth appointments in long-term care. The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 11, arriving on March 22, 2022, on Hulu and fans must keep an eye out for it.

