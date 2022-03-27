When will The Good Doctor Season 5, Episode 12 air? Release date, plot, and more explored

ABC's The Good Doctor is ready to air its latest episode on March 28, 2022. It will primarily deal with relationships amidst a couple of complicated cases. Given the recent circumstances over the past few episodes, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) may find their spark back in the upcoming episode.

Titled Dry Spell, this episode will see Dr. Shaun, along with two other doctors, dealing with a 45-year-old woman and then helping her make a big life decision. It will also consist of another interesting case dealing with Valley Fever. This episode will be primarily case-driven, with a little Shaun and Lea element on the side.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of The Good Doctor.

The Good Doctor Promo: Lea and Shaun's long dry spell

The promo of the upcoming episode takes a rather humorous dig at Shaun and Lea's relationship and their absence of intimacy. Shaun recounts how it's been a 9-day long dry spell. Shaun even attempts a few things to reignite their intimacy. In the previous episodes, the couple had more serious issues, which even led to Sam saying he does not want to be with Lea anymore.

However, the fan-favorite duo is going strong, and it won't be long before they tie knots. Their marriage will happen sometime soon, though no particular date has been announced or teased yet. Apart from this, the synopsis hints at two major cases which the doctors of the San Jose hospital will deal with.

The official synopsis of the episode, as released by ABC, reads:

"Drs. Lim, Park, and Wolke treat a woman with Valley fever and discover a secret she has been hiding from her fiancé. Meanwhile, Drs. Murphy, Allen, and Andrews treat a 45-year-old virgin and help her make a big decision about her life on an all-new “The Good Doctor"

Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang), Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee), and Dr. Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin) will deal with a case involving a patient with valley fever. Apart from the medical aspect, the doctors will also discover a secret of the patient.

When will the new episode of The Good Doctor air?

The upcoming episode of the medical drama will air on March 28, 2022, at 10 pm ET. Fans can watch the show on ABC's official channel or Hulu's streaming services.

