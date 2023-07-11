When will Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City premiere digitally? Details explored

Asteroid City, the brand new and highly absorbing Wes Anderson movie is being digitally released, beginning on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Apart from digital purchases, the movie is also available via VOD from the same day. It made its limited theatrical release in the United States on June 16, 2023. The movie then expanded its release to more theaters, grossing more than a total of $38 million worldwide with a total budget of $25 million.
Anderson is known for his unique perspective and representation of human emotions and life with stunning color palettes and frames. He has served as both the screenplay writer and director for the movie. Along with Roman Coppola, Anderson has also acted as the writer of the film's story.
Ever since the movie's release, it has been receiving a lot of positive responses from critics. The audience, who have been eagerly waiting for its digital release, is quite curious to see how the entire story will unfold. Without further delay, here's what you need to know about Asteroid City.
Asteroid City is set on a backdrop of a retro-futuristic version of the 1950s
Asteroid City is a fantasy comedy-drama movie revolving around a unique and bizarre series of events happening in the fictional town of Asteroid City, a desert town circa 1955. The movie depicts a space cadet convention showcased both in real-time and in a televised production of a play titled the same as the town's name, written and directed by Conrad Earp, a famous playwright.
The entire astronomy youth convention is interrupted and stars fall apart after some unimaginably unexpected incidents start to take place in the desert town.
The official brief synopsis for the movie, given by Focus Features, reads:
"ASTEROID CITY takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. Synopsis: The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events."
Here's a closer look at the official trailer for the movie:
The official trailer and synopsis of Asteroid City apart from being similar to other Wes Anderson movies, has also played with themes of complex human emotions. All of this is presented with aesthetically alluring visuals.
Thus, fans of Wes Anderson movies are in for a thrilling journey into the world of the desert town with some pretty unique characters.
Who are on the cast list for the new movie?
The long list of cast members for the movie entails:
- Jason Schwartzman as Augie Steenbeck
- Scarlett Johansson as Midge Campbell
- Tom Hanks as Stanley Zak
- Jeffrey Wright as General Grif Gibson
- Tilda Swinton as Dr. Hickenlooper
- Bryan Cranston as the host
- Edward Norton as Conrad Earp
- Adrien Brody as Schubert Green
- Liev Schreiber as J.J. Kellogg
- Hope Davis as Sandy Borden
- Stephen Park as Roger Cho
- Rupert Friend as Montana
- Maya Hawke as June Douglas
- Steve Carell as a motel manager
- Matt Dillon as Hank
- Hong Chau as Polly Green
- Willem Dafoe as Saltzburg Keitel
- Margot Robbie as Steenbeck's deceased wife
- Tony Revolori as Gen
- Jake Ryan as Woodrow Steenbeck
- Jeff Goldblum as The Alien and more
As mentioned earlier Asteroid City, will be digitally released from July 11, 2023.