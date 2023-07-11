When will Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City premiere digitally? Details explored

Asteroid City, the brand new and highly absorbing Wes Anderson movie is being digitally released, beginning on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Apart from digital purchases, the movie is also available via VOD from the same day. It made its limited theatrical release in the United States on June 16, 2023. The movie then expanded its release to more theaters, grossing more than a total of $38 million worldwide with a total budget of $25 million.

Anderson is known for his unique perspective and representation of human emotions and life with stunning color palettes and frames. He has served as both the screenplay writer and director for the movie. Along with Roman Coppola, Anderson has also acted as the writer of the film's story.

Ever since the movie's release, it has been receiving a lot of positive responses from critics. The audience, who have been eagerly waiting for its digital release, is quite curious to see how the entire story will unfold. Without further delay, here's what you need to know about Asteroid City.

Asteroid City is set on a backdrop of a retro-futuristic version of the 1950s

Asteroid City is a fantasy comedy-drama movie revolving around a unique and bizarre series of events happening in the fictional town of Asteroid City, a desert town circa 1955. The movie depicts a space cadet convention showcased both in real-time and in a televised production of a play titled the same as the town's name, written and directed by Conrad Earp, a famous playwright.

The entire astronomy youth convention is interrupted and stars fall apart after some unimaginably unexpected incidents start to take place in the desert town.

The official brief synopsis for the movie, given by Focus Features, reads:

"ASTEROID CITY takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. Synopsis: The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events."

Here's a closer look at the official trailer for the movie:

The official trailer and synopsis of Asteroid City apart from being similar to other Wes Anderson movies, has also played with themes of complex human emotions. All of this is presented with aesthetically alluring visuals.

Thus, fans of Wes Anderson movies are in for a thrilling journey into the world of the desert town with some pretty unique characters.

Who are on the cast list for the new movie?

The long list of cast members for the movie entails:

Jason Schwartzman as Augie Steenbeck

Scarlett Johansson as Midge Campbell

Tom Hanks as Stanley Zak

Jeffrey Wright as General Grif Gibson

Tilda Swinton as Dr. Hickenlooper

Bryan Cranston as the host

Edward Norton as Conrad Earp

Adrien Brody as Schubert Green

Liev Schreiber as J.J. Kellogg

Hope Davis as Sandy Borden

Stephen Park as Roger Cho

Rupert Friend as Montana

Maya Hawke as June Douglas

Steve Carell as a motel manager

Matt Dillon as Hank

Hong Chau as Polly Green

Willem Dafoe as Saltzburg Keitel

Margot Robbie as Steenbeck's deceased wife

Tony Revolori as Gen

Jake Ryan as Woodrow Steenbeck

Jeff Goldblum as The Alien and more

As mentioned earlier Asteroid City, will be digitally released from July 11, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes