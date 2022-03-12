When will Young Rock Season 2 Episode 1 air? Release date, air time, and more about Dwayne Johnson's show

Young Rock and its oddly funny premise will return to TV screens to continue The Rock's (Dwayne Johnson) journey from school to the presidential run for the 2032 elections. As amusing and arbitrary as it is, the show still racked up good ratings.

The channel decided to continue Rock's saga despite the mixed ratings in the initial days.

Young Rock follows real-life anecdotes, combined with footage from Dwayne Johnson's actual life, to depict the circumstances that led to the iconic wrestler and actor's (and perhaps future president) rise. The first season, which started airing in 2021, trailed off in a cliffhanger.

The upcoming season will most likely pick up from there.

Young Rock Season 2 trailer: The focus on wrestling days?

The trailer for Young Rock Season 2 was released sometime back, and it hints at a deeper look into Johnson's iconic wrestling career, where he first became a household name. The previous season focused more on the earlier days of the wrestler.

This season will be a treat to fans who have followed Johnson from his time in WWE.

Additionally, it will see Rock's time in college, when he was an aspiring NFL player. The show will see the events that lead the iconic star to his "future" self. It is made in multiple timelines, so there will be new developments with the adult Rock as well.

The first episode of Season 2 is titled "A Christmas Peril." Its synopsis, as released by NBC, reads:

"As the 2032 election nears, Dwayne reflects on what it means to be a father; in 1984, little Dewey vies for his father's attention; in 1987, teenage Dwayne arrives in Nashville; in 1996, adult Dwayne struggles in the Canadian Football League."

It is clear that the show will jump into action from the very start.

Young Rock Season 2 premieres on March 15

The first episode of the comedy series will air on March 15, 2022, on the NBC channel. It will air every Tuesday at 8 pm ET while being simultaneously available on Peacock's streaming services.

Readers can also catch the first season of the show there. Stay tuned for more updates.

