Where was 10 Days of a Good Man shot? Filming location of the Turkish film explored

Netflix is currently hosting 10 Days of a Good Man, a Turkish thriller directed by Uluç Bayraktar, with Mehmet Eroglu and Damla Serim as scriptwriters. The new movie has a runtime of 2 hours 4 minutes and was filmed in Istanbul.

Nejat İşler, known for Red Istanbul, The Lord of the Seagull, and Winter Sleep, leads the taut drama along with Ilayda Alisan, Ilayda Akdogan, Riza Kocaoglu, and Nur Fettahoglu.

As per Netflix, the synopsis for 10 Days of a Good Man reads:

“A lawyer turned private investigator takes on a missing person case, propelling him on an unexpected and life-altering quest.”

Based on a novel of the same name written by Mehmet Eroglu, 10 Days of a Good Man is reportedly the first installment of a trilogy. The three books in the series are named Ten Days of the Good Man, Ten Days of the Bad Man, and Ten Days of the Curious Man.

10 Days of a Good Man unfolds in the largest city of Turkey

Collage of snippets from the trailer. (Photo via YouTube/Sportskeeda)

As per reports, principal photography for 10 Days of a Good Man began in September 2021 and the team called it a wrap in October of the same year. The mystery film is set entirely in its native country, with the team utilizing the Turkish city of Istanbul as the only shooting location.

Known as the economic, cultural, and historic hub of Türkiye or Turkey, Istanbul was also the principal location for the recently Academy Award-nominated movie, Aftersun.

Other noted productions that have happened in the city include The Swimmers (2022), Rise of Empires: Ottoman (2020–2022), Murder on the Orient Express (2017), Skyfall (2012), The Equalizer 2 (2018), and The Night Manager (2016).

A scene from the Turkish mystery. (Photo via YouTube)

Istanbul is the most populous city in Europe and attracts tourists all year round. Reports state that one can tour the entire place on a shoestring budget amounting to $36 per person each day.

Some of the top tourist attractions of the city include:

Galata Tower

Istanbul Archeological Museum

Chora Church

Basilica Cistern

Prince’s Island

Dolmabahce Palace

Grand Bazar

Topkapi Palace

Blue Mosque

Hagia Sophia

Interestingly, among the over 50 museums that dot the city, Topkapi Palace is the most visited one and brings in more than $30 million in revenue each year.

Boasting a moderate climate all year round, the city is, however, at its best from mid-April to June and September to October.

A scene from the Turkish drama. (Photo via YouTube)

Home to numerous UNESCO heritage sites and several Turkish companies, Istanbul contributes 30% to Turkey's industrial output, 31% to GDP, and 47% to tax revenues.

Once in Istanbul, visitors love to shop for carpets, tea-coffee sets, lamps, clothes, ceramics, jewelry, spices, and sweets.

Netflix has a slate of very interesting Turkish projects

Apart from 10 Days of a Good Man, Netflix has a lot of intriguing Turkish TV shows and films in its database. The 2016 drama Intersection, which deals with two wealthy entrepreneurs falling for an idealist pediatrician, is quite a favorite among viewers.

Other prominent and popular Turkish shows include Love Me As I Am, Black Money Love, The Gift, The Protector, and The End.

10 Days of a Good Man is currently streaming on Netflix.

