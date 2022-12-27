Netflix's historical docudrama, Rise of Empires: Ottoman season 2, is expected to hit the streaming platform on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 3 am ET. The show delves deep into the tumultuous Turkish history as it explores Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II's conquest of Constantinopole.

The series features several highly talented Turkish actors in its cast, including Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu in the lead role and many others. The show is helmed by noted Turkish filmmaker Emre Şahin and written by Kelly McPherson.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman season 2 will be a treat for lovers of thrilling flicks

Netflix dropped the official teaser for the second season of Rise of Empires: Ottoman, offering a peek into some of the pivotal events set to unfold in the upcoming installment. The teaser opens with a voiceover that says,

''There's a great need for a man of your talent to fight Mehmed.''

The teaser then goes on to briefly depict some of the stunning action sequences from the series that fans can watch in the new season. Not many important plot details that could potentially spoil viewers' experience are revealed in the teaser.

Overall, it maintains the first installment's gripping tone and promises to deliver another enthralling season. Here's a short description of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Ottoman sultan Mehmed II wages an epic campaign to take the Byzantine capital of Constantinople, shaping the course of history for centuries.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect an action-packed season 2, much like the first installment. The upcoming installment will focus on Sultan Mehmed II's journey after conquering Constantinopole, as he now faces a lethal threat in the form of an authoritarian leader whom he's forced to confront. Not many other details about the plot of the new season are revealed at this point.

The six-episode first season received mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise majorly directed towards the show's writing, visuals, and commendable performances by the actors.

More details about Rise of Empires: Ottoman cast and crew

Rise of Empires: Ottoman stars Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu as protagonist Mehmet the Conqueror. He looks in terrific form in the trailer as he portrays the numerous complex facets of his character with utmost ease. Viewers can look forward to another enthralling performance from the actor.

Apart from Rise of Empires: Ottoman, Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu has starred in quite a few movies like Hakan: Muhafız and Adı Efsane. He's also worked extensively in theatre.

Starring alongside Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu in other key supporting roles are actors like Tommaso Basili as Constantine XI Palaiologos, Damla Sönmez as Ana, and Tuba Büyüküstün as Mara Branković, among many more.

Director Emre Şahin is a noted Turkish filmmaker whose credits include 40 and Takim: Mahalle Askina!. The script of the show is penned by Kelly McPherson. McPherson has served as the producer for several projects, including Got Your 6, Ace of Cakes, Pera Palas'ta Gece Yarisi, and Lusitania.

You can watch the latest season of the period series, Rise of Empires: Ottoman, on Netflix on December 28, 2022, at 3 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes