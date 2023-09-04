Where was 6ixtynin9 The Series shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Thai series explored

Netflix's crime thriller series 6ixtynin9 The Series is all set to be released on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. This Thai series is directed by Pen-Ek Ratanaruang and produced by Five Star Production Co. Ltd. The main cast includes Davika Hoorne, Amornaek Micheli, Apivich Rintapoln, and Thanaporn Rattanasasiwimon.

Shot in Bangkok, Thailand, 6ixtynin9 The Series is scheduled to have six episodes, which will be streamed every Wednesday. The story follows a jobless woman who tries to take her own life, but sudden luck strikes her as loads of cash turn up in front of her doorstep. But when she takes the money, her life takes a turn for the worse.

The official synopsis of the A-rated series, as released by Netflix, states:

“After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep and her life takes a turn for the worse.”

Netflix's 6ixtynin9 The Series was entirely shot in the capital city of Thailand

6ixtynin9 The Series was entirely shot in Bangkok, Thailand. From the trailer, viewers can see the shooting mostly took place in the interior setups of apartments, police stations, and parking lots. The series is originally based on a 1999 Thai movie of the same name, which is also directed by Pen-Ek Ratanaruang.

While the principal filming period is kept unknown, the director shed light on when the plan for filming this series took place in an interview with the Bangkok Post. He shared:

“During the Covid lockdowns, I got a phone call from Five Star Production asking whether I might be interested in making 6ixtynin9 into a TV series.”

Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, is a popular tourist city among Asian countries and is known for its rich architecture, culture, and shopping centers. It is the land of entertainment with a blend of history. However, this series features only the apartment life of the heroine because of the story setup.

Other than 6ixtynin9 The Series, several films were shot in Thailand, including Da 5 Bloods, Tremors: Shrieker Island, Infinite, and Fistful of Vengeance.

What to expect from 6ixtynin9 The Series?

When asked about any change in the story in this remake of 6ixtynin9 The Series, Pen-Ek explained:

“I think this is a new version of the story and not a remake. There are more storylines, new characters, and locations. Everything should feel like a new story even to those who have seen the original film.”

Thus, from what is known, 6ixtynin9 The Series will show the story of Tum, who faces a financial crisis due to her job loss because of the Thai economic downfall. She lives in apartment number 6, and in anger, she closes the door harshly, causing the number plate to flip and change to 9. A parcel that was meant to be delivered to apartment number 9 gets delivered to Tum's apartment because of the board's misbehavior.

When she picks up the parcel and opens it, the large sum of money inside the parcel baffles her. Although she decides to keep the money for herself, the decision gets her into many life-threatening situations. However, she still decides to fight all odds and keep the money for herself.

Somehow, the police also gers a tip about this incident, and as such, Tum gets stuck between legal and illegal gangs who want her for this money.