Where was A Beautiful Life shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Danish musical drama explored

Produced by Netflix, the Danish romantic drama film A Beautiful Life has captured the hearts of audiences with its poignant story and captivating music. As viewers become engrossed in the lives of the characters, they naturally develop an interest in the stunning locations that served as the backdrop for this enchanting film.

A Beautiful Life is a romantic drama about a young fisherman with a hidden talent for music. When he is discovered by a music producer, he must decide if he is ready to give up his old life and pursue his dream of stardom. The film stars Danish singer Christopher as the lead character and also features appearances from Danish actors Sidse Babett Knudsen and Danica Curcic.

Much of A Beautiful Life was shot in Denmark

Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, played a significant role in shaping the aesthetic of A Beautiful Life. The grandeur of Amalienborg Palace provided a majestic setting for exterior shots, lending a sense of regality to the film. With its stunning architecture and picturesque surroundings, the palace added a touch of opulence to the unfolding drama.

Another notable location in Copenhagen was the iconic Round Tower. In a pivotal scene, the main character, Amin, ascends the tower to take in breathtaking panoramic views of the city. The historical significance and commanding presence of the Round Tower added depth and visual appeal to this cinematic moment.

Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, also featured prominently in A Beautiful Life. The Aarhus Cathedral, a magnificent architectural gem, was chosen as the backdrop for a scene where Amin delivers a soul-stirring musical performance. The cathedral's grandeur and rich history heightened the emotional impact of the scene, creating an atmosphere of awe and inspiration.

Besides these two cities, the picturesque town of Ebeltoft, which is located in the municipality of Syddjurs, provided a stunning coastal setting for A Beautiful Life.

Ebeltoft Harbour became a focal point in the film, serving as the backdrop for a scene where Amin and his friends embark on a nautical adventure. The tranquil beauty of the harbor and the surrounding coastal landscape added a sense of serenity and excitement, underscoring the transformative journey of the characters.

Director Mehdi Avaz's vision was to capture the authenticity of Denmark by utilizing real locations throughout the country. This decision not only added depth and realism to the film but also allowed audiences to experience Denmark's cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Each carefully chosen location, from the regal elegance of Amalienborg Palace to the captivating vistas from the Round Tower and the coastal charm of Ebeltoft Harbour, showcased the country's allure and provided a captivating backdrop for the unfolding story.

The filming locations of A Beautiful Life in Denmark undoubtedly contributed to the film's visual appeal. As viewers immerse themselves in the heartfelt story of love and music, they are also treated to a visual journey through the captivating landscapes and cultural heritage of Denmark. These carefully selected locations bring the film to life, leaving a lasting appreciation for the beauty and authenticity of this Danish musical drama.

Catch up on the stunning views of Denmark in A Beautiful Life from June 01, 2023, on Netflix. The film has received positive reviews from critics, who have praised it for its heartwarming story, its beautiful cinematography, and its talented cast.

Poll : 0 votes