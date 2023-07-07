Where was A Royal Christmas Crush shot? Filming locations of Hallmark's new movie explored

Hallmark's new movie, A Royal Christmas Crush, will air on the channel on Saturday, July 8, 2023. The film narrates the story of a young female called Ava who gets the opportunity to work at the majestic Royal Ice Hotel. The hotel receives a guest one fine day, but this person is no ordinary samaritan. He was the Royal Prince himself.

A Royal Christmas Crush was majorly shot in Canada in the cities of Ontario and Quebec. It stars Katie Cassidy as Ava Jensen, Stephen Huszar as Prince Henry, and Kathryn Kohut as Sigrid. The film is directed by Marita Grabiak.

A Royal Christmas Crush on Hallmark: Where was the romantic drama filmed?

1) Ottawa, Ontario

Many famous locations in this city make appearances on A Royal Christmas Crush. One of these locations was Fairmont Château Laurier, situated at 1 Rideau Street in Ottawa. It is a hotel that covers an area of 660,000-square-foot. The architecture is of French Gothic Revival Châteauesque style, even consisting of a whopping 429 rooms. In 1980, it was declared a national historic site.

The Booth House also showed up in the film. It was built in 1906 by lumber baron John R. Booth. The John W.H. Watts-designed structure is at 252 Metcalfe Street and was declared a national historic site in 1990. The production crew apparently operated from Stanley’s Olde Maple Lane Farm at 2452 York’s Corners Road.

2) Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, Quebec

Alongside Ottawa, some of the filming for A Royal Christmas Crush also took place in the Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier municipality, which is located in Quebec. The production team was spotted at 2280 Boulevard Valcartier near Hôtel de Glace in Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier.

This hotel is made entirely out of ice and is the only one of its kind in the continent of North America. It stays open from January to March every year. Hôtel de Glace has a Grand Hall, chapel, rooms, an ice slide, and suites. The Ice Bar serves drinks in ice glasses.

A Royal Christmas Crush synopsis and other details

The official synopsis of the Hallmark movie reads:

''Ava accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with the most important guest of all, the Royal Prince himself.''

Katie Cassidy, who plays Ava in the film, was recently interviewed by Entertainment Tonight. She revealed how she fell in love with her co-star Stephen Huszar during its filming,

She said:

"I think we went for lunch or something, and I noticed his crystals. I love crystals. And we started bonding over spirituality and I started to get to know the real Stephen,' while sweetly admitting, 'And I was very smitten. How could you not be with a s**t-eating grin looking at this horrible-looking person and this jawline?"

She continued:

"I'm very open. When we first met, he didn't know who I was. I didn't know who he was. It was all very genuine and real and we took each other at face value. This may sound a little cheesy, but when you know, you know. Or it's meant to be. It's the universe. And timing is everything."

A Royal Christmas Crush is written by Keith Hemstreet, Catherine Reay, and Kate Somerville.

