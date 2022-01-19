Who was Karim Ouellet? Justin Trudeau leads tributes as Quebec musician is found dead at 37

Quebec-based musician Karim Ouellet recently passed away on January 17. He was found dead at a music studio in Quebec and was 37 years old at the time of his death.
Sources from Radio-Canada said that his body was found Monday night at L’Unisson studio in Quebec’s Saint-Roch neighborhood. Quebec City police have suspected foul play, and the coroner is investigating to find the actual cause of death.
Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, paid tribute to the musical star, saying he was creative, innovative, and talented. He said that Ouellet’s music would continue to entertain, inspire, and transport people for the future.
In a Facebook post, Ouellet’s sister and singer-songwriter, Sarahmée, wrote that the family would keep on celebrating his life, talent, and legacy and asked for privacy from the public and media for some time.
Everything to know about Karim Ouellet
The well-known pop singer and songwriter was born on December 8, 1984. He was most famous for winning a Juno Award for his album Fox in 2014.
Ouellet was adopted by Canadian diplomats at the age of one and initially lived in France, Rwanda, and Tunisia. His family shifted to Quebec when he turned 15, and he began to play piano, percussion, and guitar alongside composing his first song at the age of seven.
The singer turned his interest towards electric guitar when he was a teenager and played with local bands.
Ouellet’s debut album was Plume, released in 2011, which grabbed the second position in Francouvertes competition the same year. He then toured frequently and appeared at several festivals.
His next album, Fox, was released in November 2012. The album also received three nominations at the 2013 Félix Awards. Radio-Canada also awarded him the title of the best new artist the same year.
The Dakar, Senegal native collaborated with various hip-hop groups such as CEA and Movézerbe. His third album was Trente, released in 2016, followed by a mini-album, Aikido.
Netizens pay tribute to the artist
Karim Ouellet gained recognition among the public because of his style of music and songs. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard of his death:
Ouellet was reportedly writing his fourth album before his death. Details related to his personal life remain unknown.