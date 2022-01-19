Who was Karim Ouellet? Justin Trudeau leads tributes as Quebec musician is found dead at 37

Quebec-based musician Karim Ouellet recently passed away on January 17. He was found dead at a music studio in Quebec and was 37 years old at the time of his death.

Sources from Radio-Canada said that his body was found Monday night at L’Unisson studio in Quebec’s Saint-Roch neighborhood. Quebec City police have suspected foul play, and the coroner is investigating to find the actual cause of death.

Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau Karim Ouellet was creative, innovative, and supremely talented. He made his mark on Quebec’s culture, and he leaves behind an impressive legacy – his music will continue to entertain, inspire, and transport us for years and years. My condolences to all who loved him and his work. Karim Ouellet was creative, innovative, and supremely talented. He made his mark on Quebec’s culture, and he leaves behind an impressive legacy – his music will continue to entertain, inspire, and transport us for years and years. My condolences to all who loved him and his work.

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, paid tribute to the musical star, saying he was creative, innovative, and talented. He said that Ouellet’s music would continue to entertain, inspire, and transport people for the future.

In a Facebook post, Ouellet’s sister and singer-songwriter, Sarahmée, wrote that the family would keep on celebrating his life, talent, and legacy and asked for privacy from the public and media for some time.

Everything to know about Karim Ouellet

The well-known pop singer and songwriter was born on December 8, 1984. He was most famous for winning a Juno Award for his album Fox in 2014.

Ouellet was adopted by Canadian diplomats at the age of one and initially lived in France, Rwanda, and Tunisia. His family shifted to Quebec when he turned 15, and he began to play piano, percussion, and guitar alongside composing his first song at the age of seven.

The singer turned his interest towards electric guitar when he was a teenager and played with local bands.

Ouellet’s debut album was Plume, released in 2011, which grabbed the second position in Francouvertes competition the same year. He then toured frequently and appeared at several festivals.

Karim Ouellet performs during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill 9 (Image via Mark Horton/Getty Images)

His next album, Fox, was released in November 2012. The album also received three nominations at the 2013 Félix Awards. Radio-Canada also awarded him the title of the best new artist the same year.

The Dakar, Senegal native collaborated with various hip-hop groups such as CEA and Movézerbe. His third album was Trente, released in 2016, followed by a mini-album, Aikido.

Netizens pay tribute to the artist

Karim Ouellet gained recognition among the public because of his style of music and songs. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard of his death:

Kate 🙋🏻 @kateyqm So sad to hear of Karim Ouellet’s death. When he was in Moncton, Eric messaged him asking if he would do a mini-meet and greet with his smallest-biggest fan and he invited us to come watch sound check. So sad to hear of Karim Ouellet’s death. When he was in Moncton, Eric messaged him asking if he would do a mini-meet and greet with his smallest-biggest fan and he invited us to come watch sound check. 💔 https://t.co/wgYKruwrDI

ראובן @grospatron this one HURTS Karim Ouelletthis one HURTS Karim Ouellet 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 this one HURTS 😢

Peter Tardif @PeterTardifCBC Drove around Cartier street and Montcalm listening to Karim Ouellet this morning. That hood has been a hub of music over the years. It saw acts like Karim and so many others blow up. Hell their tunes played on the radio and blared from passing cars and balconies on Cartier. Drove around Cartier street and Montcalm listening to Karim Ouellet this morning. That hood has been a hub of music over the years. It saw acts like Karim and so many others blow up. Hell their tunes played on the radio and blared from passing cars and balconies on Cartier.

Jean-Yves Duclos @jyduclos We lost an undeniable talent. Karim Ouellet's passion and creativity contributed so much to Quebec's music scene, and his legacy will continue to influence generations to come. My deepest condolences go out to Karim's family and friends. montrealgazette.com/news/local-new… We lost an undeniable talent. Karim Ouellet's passion and creativity contributed so much to Quebec's music scene, and his legacy will continue to influence generations to come. My deepest condolences go out to Karim's family and friends. montrealgazette.com/news/local-new…

Peter Tardif @PeterTardifCBC Sad to hear of the passing of Karim Ouellet this morning. He was a kind soul, a wordsmith and an incredible artist. He will be sorely missed. My thoughts go out to his family, friends and fellow musicians. Montcalm is in mourning. Sad to hear of the passing of Karim Ouellet this morning. He was a kind soul, a wordsmith and an incredible artist. He will be sorely missed. My thoughts go out to his family, friends and fellow musicians. Montcalm is in mourning. https://t.co/pa9OFcpnEK

Nora Loreto @NoLore Devastating to hear that Karim Ouellet has died. Devastating to hear that Karim Ouellet has died.

Ainslie MacLellan @CBCAinslie



"He had this huge talent for melody — that song that you would hear only once and remember for the rest of your life," said twitter.com/CBCMontreal/st… CBC Montreal @CBCMontreal



cbc.ca/news/canada/mo… Fans and friends remember Quebec musician and Juno award winner Karim Ouellet who was best known for his 2012 song L'Amour. Fans and friends remember Quebec musician and Juno award winner Karim Ouellet who was best known for his 2012 song L'Amour. cbc.ca/news/canada/mo… "For me, Karim Ouellet was a genius in his approach to music," said friend and collaborator, @Webster_LS "He had this huge talent for melody — that song that you would hear only once and remember for the rest of your life," said @Philippefehmiu "For me, Karim Ouellet was a genius in his approach to music," said friend and collaborator, @Webster_LS "He had this huge talent for melody — that song that you would hear only once and remember for the rest of your life," said @Philippefehmiu twitter.com/CBCMontreal/st…

Em ☀️ @ORLANDOSPHOBIAS rest in peace Karim Ouellet. we were lucky to have you, i hope heaven treats you well, sending my love to his family and friends. he was a one soul and an amazing person. 🤍 rest in peace Karim Ouellet. we were lucky to have you, i hope heaven treats you well, sending my love to his family and friends. he was a one soul and an amazing person. 🤍

Shazia Ahmad @silvsiara IAMFASHION @IAMFASHlON BREAKING: André Leon Talley has passed away at the age of 73. BREAKING: André Leon Talley has passed away at the age of 73. https://t.co/SVty6JLGOh Oh goodness, first Karim Ouellet earlier today and now André Leon Talley. twitter.com/iamfashlon/sta… Oh goodness, first Karim Ouellet earlier today and now André Leon Talley. twitter.com/iamfashlon/sta…

Ouellet was reportedly writing his fourth album before his death. Details related to his personal life remain unknown.

