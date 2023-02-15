Where is Adam Frasch now? Whereabouts explored ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode

Adam Frasch was a renowned podiatrist and husband of the Madagasscar-origin French model Samira Frasch. He was convicted of Samira's murder when she was reportedly found dead at the bottom of the pool of their Tallahassee mansion. She died of blunt force trauma to the head and drowning.

Three years later, Frasch was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison. Substantial evidence and crucial testimony from his cellmate, who claimed that the father-of-two confessed to the murder, was used to convict him.

According to The Cinemaholic, Adam Frasch is currently serving time at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Milton.

An upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on Oxygen will delve into Samira Frasch's tragic murder this Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The episode titled At the Bottom of the Pool is scheduled to air on the channel at 8.00 pm ET.

The synopsis reads:

"When a model and up-and-coming YouTube celebrity is found dead, police question her husband to see if he can provide any answers."

Adam Frasch was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2014 killing of his wife Samira

In January 2017, six jurors deliberated for 90 minutes before finding Adam Frasch guilty of murdering his estranged wife Samira Frasch. It was alleged that in February 2014, the renowned podiatrist and father-of-two brutally beat Samira using a golf club during a fight at their Tallahassee mansion and pushed the unconscious woman into their backyard swimming pool.

According to Oxygen, before the incident, the couple enjoyed a luxury celebrity-like lifestyle with lavish cars, multiple houses, money, and extravagant parties. But their marriage was far from perfect and the two shared a love-hate relationship. They were in the process of getting a divorce when the tragedy occurred.

Samira, a Madagascar native, was Adam Frasch's third wife. They met during fashion week in Paris in the summer of 2006 and tied the knot three years later in Vegas. They shared a tumultuous marriage and had two daughters. Throughout their marriage, Frasch reportedly had multiple affairs.

However, the severity of Adam and Samira Frasch's marital issues only surfaced when the latter's body was found by their handyman at the bottom of the pool on February 22, 2014.

Frasch reportedly left the house with their two young girls at 8.00 am after spending the night and headed to Panama City Beach in a rented GMC Yukon. He thus violated a court order that granted Samira primary custody of the children. His wife's body was discovered three hours later.

According to Frasch, his wife drank two bottles of champagne and fought with him over the other women in his life. He mentioned that the altercation was especially with regard to an intimate video he had with an ex-girlfriend. However, a toxicology report proved that the victim did not have alcohol in her system, disputing Frasch's claims.

The confession that convicted Adam Frasch in the case

Adam Frasch's wife Samira had reportedly filed for divorce and was given sole custody of the couple's two daughters at the time of her death. Moreover, she was to receive the Golden Eagle mansion and alimony payments mandated by the court. She had been fighting with Frasch over his cheating and had even confided in friends that she feared he would kill her.

The breakthrough in the case only came when Dale Folsom, who was Frasch's cellmate at the time, agreed to testify at his trial. He testified that the accused confessed details concerning the murder. He stated that Frasch reportedly hit Samira on the head with a golf club, after which he pushed her into the pool. He also mentioned it was an accident and that Frasch had no plans of murdering her.

Later, investigators discovered Samira's DNA on a golf club found at their residence, as per Tallahassee Democrat. But according to the medical examiner, the victim's head injury was not inflicted by the same club. Other eyewitnesses reported that after Adam left that morning with the kids, they saw someone who looked a lot like Samira on her property.

Nonetheless, Adam Frasch was convicted of first-degree murder in 2017 and received a life sentence owing to all the evidence that incriminated him in the case. Reports state that he is now serving time at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Milton.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on Oxygen will deep dive into the murder case involving Adam Frasch on February 15, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET.

