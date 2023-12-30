Where is Alyssa Ellman from Married At First Sight season 14 now? Details explored

Alyssa Ellman married Chris Collette on season 14 of Married at First Sight. However, their marriage was an instant failure because the moment Alyssa saw Chris, she said he was nothing like the things she had mentioned on her list. They also became the first couple on the show to not spend their married night together.

Married at First Sight features people who are looking for a forever partner. They marry people chosen by the experts and get to see them for the first time only on the day of their wedding. The newlyweds live together for eight weeks before deciding if they want to stay together for good or divorce on their way out.

Also, as Alyssa Ellman likes to keep her Instagram private, not much can be known about her. However, she lives in Texas, and through her Instagram bio, fans know that she is asking people to contribute to her dog-fundraising initiative.

Alyssa Ellman's life after Married at First Sight season 14

Alyssa Ellman was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and is fond of the southern lifestyle. She always wanted to dedicate her life to her passion for rescuing animals and has worked in the rescue field for more than a decade. She has her own animal rescue company by the name of Jet Wag Animal Rescue.

She seems to be an active dog rescuer from her Instagram bio, which says, "Rescuing Dogs all over the world." It also features a link that takes viewers to her fashion store and an Amazon storefront. The link also directs to a fundraiser for rescue dogs, where one can buy a t-shirt and contribute to the fundraiser.

Her bio suggests her place of residence as Texas, where she always wanted to move to as she suggested on Married at First Sight. There's even a smiling emoji on her bio wearing a cowboy hat. After her divorce from Chris Collette, she said she would go to Texas and find herself a cowboy.

Although not much is known about her love life, her fans believe she is single. Her net worth is estimated to be around $200 thousand, as per popularnetworth.com, which she is assumed to have amassed because of her status as a reality TV star and from her dog rescue initiatives.

Alyssa Ellman on Married at First Sight season 14

Ellman was one of the contestants who took the leap of faith in having a blind marriage. The leap didn't land her in a place she desired because Chris Collette wasn't anything she liked.

Fans of the show slammed Alyssa Ellman for not putting enough effort into knowing Chris. After the night after the wedding spent separately, Alyssa didn't give Chris a chance to get to know her even on their honeymoon, nor did she show any interest in knowing him.

They divorced in only 12 days of marriage, and Alyssa's clear ignorance was to blame. Alyssa also appeared on Married at First Sight Reunion, where she was also blamed by Lindsey Georgoulis for her short marriage. Alyssa accepted her mistake and apologized for it. However, she also said her core values didn't match those of Chris, so no relationship expert could've helped them.