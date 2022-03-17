Where is Anna Delvey now? Fake heiress set to be deported to Germany

Anna Delvey, aka Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress convicted in 2019 for scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars from New York’s elite, is reportedly set to be deported to Germany.

Delvey was first arrested in 2017 on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services. She was found guilty of most charges in 2019 and was convicted by a Manhattan jury that same year.

Delvey was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison but was released on parole in February 2021 due to good behavior.

However, she was arrested once again at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Lower Manhattan in March 2021 for overstaying her visa.

Following her second arrest, Delvey was detained by ICE at a New Jersey county jail and Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen.

Delvey reportedly fought against her deportation for a year but failed to win the battle. Initial reports suggested that the con artist was released from ICE custody and placed on a deportation flight to Frankfurt on Monday, March 14.

However, Delvey’s lawyer Audrey Thomas told The New York Times that she had filed an emergency stay against the deportation later in the day.

Exploring Anna Delvey’s whereabouts

Anna Delvey is currently awaiting deportation at Orange County Correctional Facility (Image via Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images)

Anna Delvey was first incarcerated at the Rikers Island jail during her 2017 trial. Following the trial, she was deemed as inmate #19G0366 of the New York State Department of Corrections and sent to Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women.

The con artist was later transferred to Albion Correctional Facility in upstate New York before being released on parole in February 2021.

After her release, Delvey started staying at the NoMad Hotel in downtown Manhattan and resumed her social media activities.

As mentioned earlier, Delvey was rearrested by ICE authorities in March 2021 for overstaying her visa. She was then placed at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York, under the custody of ICE authorities.

The fake heiress was scheduled to be deported to Germany but intended to stay in New York. She also filed an appeal against deportation and fought to block the order. However, she recently lost the legal battle.

On March 14, 2022, The New York Post reported that Delvey was released from her detention center. She was set to board a flight to Frankfurt as part of her deportation.

However, her lawyer Audrey Thomas told The New York Times that she has filed an emergency stay against the deportation.

Thomas also confirmed that ICE authorities had already booked Delvey’s flight and arranged her belongings for deportation:

“They put everything you own in garbage bags — like they’re throwing you out as trash.”

Delvey’s manager Blake Cummings told the publication that the former did not expect the latest decision. As the hearing over her stay request has not yet been scheduled, Delvey has continued to stay in the Orange County facility.

A spokesperson for ICE reportedly told AFP that Delvey would remain in ICE custody “pending removal” and awaiting her deportation.

Delvey resumed her social media activities after her initial release from prison. Following her second arrest, she continued to deliver interviews and took part in many podcasts. She even started writing to document her experiences inside prison.

Delvey garnered renewed social media attention last month after the release of Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna, a Netflix miniseries inspired by her real-life story.

What did Anna Delvey do?

Anna Delvey was arrested in 2017 on charges of grand larceny and theft of services (Image via Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images)

Anna Delvey was born to Russian parents in Domodedovo, Moscow, and immigrated to Germany with her family when she was 16. Following her graduation, she moved to Paris to work as an intern with French fashion magazine Purple.

In the mid-2013s, Delvey visited New York to attend New York Fashion Week and decided to move to the city. Shortly after, she started appearing in Manhattan’s elite social circle and posed as a German heiress, deceiving people into believing she had a $60-million fortune.

Prosecutors alleged that Delvey started scamming New York elites to live in luxury hotels, eat in expensive restaurants, buy branded clothes, travel in private jets, and arrange trans-Atlantic trips.

She also attempted to get a $22 million loan to fund her private arts club, the Anna Delvey Foundation, and reportedly convinced another bank to lend her $100,000.

Delvey reportedly survived by creating fake bank statements and forging financial records. She allegedly made fake wire transfers and relied on bounced checks until she was arrested in 2017 following a sting operation outside Malibu, California.

She was indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. on two counts of attempted grand larceny in the first degree and three counts of second-degree grand larceny. She was also arraigned for one count of grand larceny in the third degree and one count of misdemeanor theft of services.

Delvey was found guilty of most of the counts in 2019. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison and was slapped with a $24,000 fine and $199,000 restitution.

Most of these amounts were paid from her $320,000 deal with Netflix for the Inventing Anna docuseries, with the court allowing Delvey to keep the remaining $22000.

Anna Delvey was released from prison in February 2021 after serving a minimum four-year sentence only to be arrested by ICE officials the following month. She is currently detained at the Orange County Correctional Facility while awaiting deportation to Germany.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh