Where is Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead now?

Former Playboy model and Playmate of the Year Anna Nicole Smith gave birth to her daughter, initially Dannielynn Stern, in September 2006 before losing her 20-year-old son, Daneil Wayne Smith, within a few days in the same hospital room from an accidental drug overdose. The model gained notoriety in the 1990s after launching her modeling career and leading a somewhat scandalous life.

A few months later, Smith passed away under similar circumstances while self-medicating for an illness caused by a pus-filled infection on her buttocks from "longevity drug" injections. At the time of her passing, she was embroiled in a legal battle over Dannielynn with her ex-boyfriend Larry Birkhead, who was later revealed to be the real father of her daughter, contrary to her claims.

As per the Cosmopolitan, now-known as Dannielynn Birkhead, 16, she has lived in Kentucky with her father and was once involved in a few modeling gigs for Guess Kids in 2013, when the co-founder of the fashion house, Paul Marciano, mentioned that she "has the same playful spirit that her mother had on a set."

The birth of Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn, raised questions concerning the child's real father

The birth of Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, born Dannielynn Hope Marshall Stern on September 7, 2006, in Nassau, Bahamas, was followed by tragedy when, within days, her half-brother (Smith's 20-year-old son) Daniel accidentally overdosed on drugs in their hospital room while visiting.

According to reports, Smith announced the news of Dannielynn's birth via her website and claimed the father was her lawyer, Howard K. Stern. Her former boyfriend, Larry Birkhead, the real father of her daughter, only found out about the news through the online announcement. Five months later, the Playboy model died of "combined drug intoxication" at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The identity of the father of Anna Nicole Smith's second child was one of the many unanswered questions and one of the most talked-about subjects in the months leading up to her demise. While she was still alive, the media's effort to uncover the truth revealed that although Larry Birkhead, a photographer and her ex-boyfriend, claimed to be the real father, Howard K. Stern was named on the birth certificate.

The confusion caused a media frenzy for quite a while and even prompted Birkhead to file a lawsuit. Ultimately, in 2007, DNA testing revealed that he was the father, which led to the daughter being renamed Dannielynn Birkhead. Meanwhile, Stern, although "disappointed" with the revelations, reportedly stated that he wished "he [Birkhead] gets sole custody."

Where is Dannielynn Birkhead now?

Dannielynn Birkhead, who is now 16 years old, has done some modeling, most notably taking part in a brand campaign for Guess Kids in 2013, and mostly keeps out of the spotlight. She made a recent public appearance at the 2023 Kentucky Derby, which she attends every year with her father, Larry Birkhead. The father-daughter duo were photographed together.

Anna Nicole Smith's former boyfriend and the father of her only living child told People that he is "super protective" of his daughter. He further said,

"She's a really good kid. And hope I had a little bit to do with that. I think her mom [Smith] would be proud."

Women's Health Magazine reported that Dannielynn considers Louisville, Kentucky, her home, which also happens to be her father's hometown.

Netflix's latest documentary on the 1993 Playmate of the Year, Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me, chronicles the late model's life, death, and everything in between.

