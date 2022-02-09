What does Larry Birkhead do for a living? Anna Nicole Smith's ex pays tribute on late actress's 15th death anniversary

Larry Birkhead paid homage to ex-girlfriend Anna Nicole Smith, 15 years after she passed away. The 49-year-old took to his Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture of the duo alongside a heartfelt note on February 8, which happens to be Anna's death anniversary.

Calling her "one of a kind," Birkhead wrote that Smith struggled for love and acceptance. He also noted that their daughter, Dannielynn, has her smile, courage, and beauty.

Anna Nicole Smith was a former Playboy model who starred on the hit reality show The Anna Nicole Show. She was found unresponsive in her room in Hollywood, Florida, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 2007, when she was on vacation with her ex-lover Howard K. Stern.

Her body was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she passed away. Her age was 39.

The cause of Smith's death was later confirmed to be an accidental overdose on prescription medication. Her daughter, Dannielynn, had been born five months earlier.

Just three days after Smith gave birth to his sister, Daniel, Anna Nicole's 20-year-old son, died of an accidental overdose in her Bahamas hospital room.

Previously, while talking to People Magazine, Birkhead said:

"You've got to think: My daughter was born on September 7, and on September 10, Daniel died. So you go from that extreme high and low, and how do you process that in your mind? Although her death certificate will list a different cause — an accidental overdose — in my mind, I think she truly died of a broken heart."

What does Larry Birkhead do for a living?

Born in 1973, Larry Birkhead is a graduate of the University of Louisville with a degree in journalism.

Professionally speaking, he is a photographer and real estate agent. Presently, Larry lives in Kentucky with his daughter, where they like to take a break from the spotlight. He also has a twin brother named Lewis.

Larry and Anna Nicole met at the Kentucky Derby in 2004, and although sparks were flying between them, they kept their romance under wraps.

Larry and Dannielynn live a mostly private life, but each year, they appear at the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Gala in Louisville, the same party where Larry met Dannielynn's mother. Every year, the two dress in their derby best for the annual event, where they pose for pictures on the red carpet.

Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead were last seen at the Kentucky Derby in 2019, as the COVID-19 epidemic prevented them from attending in 2020.

Larry Birkhead had tumultuous custody proceedings over Dannielynn in 2007. In the aftermath of Anna Nicole's death, he ordered a paternity test to identify him as the father of his five-month-old daughter.

Several men were claiming to be the father of Anna Nicole's child at the time, including her attorney Howard K. Stern, initially legally named as the child's father.

In the 2017 20/20 interview, Larry Birkhead claimed that Anna Nicole left him and went to the Bahamas after they fought five months into her pregnancy. She gave birth to Dannielynn in 2006, and Stern was listed as the father on her birth certificate at the time.

Larry filed a lawsuit in response, and an April 2007 DNA test confirmed him as Dannielynn's father.

Larry Birkhead has appeared in a number of TV shows since Anna Nicole's death, including Life After Anna on E! Network, Wife Swap, and The Millionaire Matchmaker.

