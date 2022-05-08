Who is Dannielynn Birkhead? All about Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead's daughter as she pays tribute to Janet Jackson at Kentucky Derby Gala

Late American model Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, made her appearance to celebrate the Kentucky Derby this weekend.

Dannielynn attended the 33rd annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala on the evening of May 6, wearing a dress identical to the one Janet Jackson wore nearly two decades ago.

In an Instagram post on May 7, the 49-year-old father revealed that the outfit that the 15-year-old Dannielynn donned was once owned by the Escapde singer.

Larry and his daughter posed for photos together during the occasion, where Larry first met Anna Nicole Smith.

For the event, the teen wore a black pantsuit with her white shirt cuffed on the outside of the jacket. A huge black perforated belt, a black tie, and a black hat completed the appearance.

The father-daughter duo also meet Janet Jackson at the gala that evening and posed for a shot with her while all three smiled for the camera.

All about Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead

Born on September 7, 2006, Dannielynn is the daughter of late model Anna Nicole Smith and celebrity photographer Larry Birkhead. Currently, she is 15 years old.

Birkhead met Anna Nicole at the Kentucky Derby in 2004, but their romance was kept private. Talking about it on the show 20/20, he said:

“No one ever knew one time that I was her boyfriend. The whole time we dated, if you look at all the video, I’m in the back carrying my camera bag … she didn’t want me in the spotlight.”

However, after Dannielynn's birth in 2006, there was some doubt about her father's genuine identity. Larry said in his 20/20 interview that he had a dispute with Anna Nicole Smith five months into her pregnancy.

Attorney Howard K. Stern (Anna Nicole's partner at the time) was stated as Dannielynn's father on her birth certificate, which Larry opposed in court. In April 2007, Larry was identified as Dannielynn's biological father following a DNA test.

Although Larry keeps Dannielynn out of the limelight, just like her mother, the 15-year-old made her modeling debut with the Guess Kids campaign in 2013.

In 2016, while talking on The Steve Harvey Show, Larry said that Dannielynn has been living her life as a normal teenager.

“She goes to school like every other kid, she’s a Girl Scout.”

Larry said that he tries to make "everything as normal as possible." The father-daughter pair does typical things like go to the movies and arrive late to school. On Instagram, Dannielynn can be seen frequently spending time with her father.

Edited by Khushi Singh