How long were Janet Jackson and James DeBarge married for? Relationship explored ahead of controversial Lifetime documentary

Janet Jackson is ready to open up about her married life with R&B/soul singer ex-husband James DeBarge in the documentary Janet Jackson airing on Lifetime and A&E starting January 28, 2022.

In the four-hour documentary, Janet Jackson will answer some of the controversies that have surrounded her life ever since she stepped into the industry, including her secret marriage to the Rhythm of the Night singer.

Relationship Drama explored ahead of Janet Jackson documentary

In an attempt to free herself from the clutches of her controlling father and manager Joe Jackson, the singer decided to secretly marry James DeBarge.

Talking about her decision to marry singer DeBarge, Jackson revealed in her documentary,

“I wanted to be able to stand on my own feet. And at that time I thought that there was no other way I would be able to kind of get my own life — unless I got married.”

Jackson started dating DeBarge when she was 16. After dating for two years, the lovebirds eloped to Grand Rapids, Michigan, and got married in 1984. They were of ages 18 and 21 respectively.

But contrary to her hopes of leading a joyful married life, their love paradise soon started facing trouble owing to DeBarge’s drug addiction.

After failing to get her husband on stable ground after many attempts, Jackson decided to part ways with her partner in 1985.

“There were a lot of nights that I would go searching the streets for him — 8 o’clock in the morning, 4 o’clock in the morning. I remember times when I would find the pills and I would take them and try to flush them down the toilet, and we would be rolling around on the floor fighting for them… I cared so much for him, and I saw the good in him as well, and I just wanted that to take precedence as opposed to this ugliness, ’cause I knew that he needed help. But I wasn’t the help that he needed,” the 55-year-old pop superstar revealed her ordeal in the documentary.

With the documentary Janet Jackson, which took more than five years to make, the singer will tell her story and silence all the rumors, speculations, and controversies that have made headlines throughout her life.

Also Read Article Continues below

The documentary Janet Jackson, directed by Ben Hirsch and produced by Janet Jackson, Randy Jackson, Rick Murray, and Miranda Bryant, will air on January 28, 2022 on Lifetime and A&E.

Edited by Sabika