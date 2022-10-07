Where was Anna Sorokin detained? Socialite and con artist granted release on $10,000 bail

Russian-born German con artist Anna Sorokin was detained by federal authorities in March 2021 for exceeding her visa limits and was later taken into custody.

Based on sources, the fictitious German heiress, who went by the name Anna Delvey, was freed from custody on a $10,000 bail bond on Wednesday, October 5. Sorokin, who was detained at the New York ICE detention center, allegedly managed to get out of jail but only after being completely banned from all social media.

Sorokin’s lawyer, Duncan Levin, said that the team was "extremely gratified by the court's decision" to release her. He said that the judge "rightfully" recognized that the con artist wasn't a danger to society.

A look at charges put against Anna Sorokin

Sorokin served just three years of her four-to-12-year sentence before being released on parole for good behavior in February 2021. However, just one month into her release, she was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for overstaying her visa.

She was found guilty for the first time in May 2019 on eight counts which included grand larceny and service theft. Prosecutors reported that she was charged with defrauding banks and five-star hotels out of more than $200,000 in scams. She also obtained a $100,000 bank overdraft loan while maintaining her fraud by using falsified financial documents.

During her parole hearing in October 2020, Anna Sorokin had allegedly apologized for her crimes. She had said that she was "really ashamed and really sorry" for what she did. Sorokin added:

"I completely understand that a lot of people suffered when I thought I was not doing anything wrong."

About Anna Sorokin and Inventing Anna Netflix's mini-series about her

Anna Delvey, aka Anna Sorokin, defrauded some of New York's wealthiest socialites out of sizable sums of money by tricking them into thinking she was a billionaire heiress.

Delvey attended quite a few of the most elite events and lived a wealthy lifestyle in some of New York's finest luxury hotels. She did so by feigning access to a $60 million trust fund and managed to lease a private plane.

On 11 February 2022, the miniseries Inventing Anna premiered on Netflix. The web series revolves around Anna and how she deceived some of New York's wealthiest elites by posing as a German heiress.

The show's script was written by Shonda Rimes and is based on Jessica Pressler's 2018 article titled How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People. The series had mixed reactions from people who watched it and those who were a part of Sorokin's life when she was conning people.

