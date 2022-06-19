Where is Bernice Gray's ex Robert Pann now? Whereabouts explored ahead of ID's American Monster

In 2001, nearly a decade after Bernice Gray's disappearance and alleged murder, her ex-boyfriend Robert Pann was sentenced to life in prison for allegedly murdering the former in 1991. ID's American Monster will revisit the alleged murder case where although the victim's body was never found, evidence led authorities to the real murderer who was slowly getting caught up in his lies.

The episode is set to air this Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 9/8c. The official synopsis reads:

"Property developer, Robert Pann and trainee nurse, Bernice Gray seem like the ideal match. However, buried secrets surface and are about to end this seemingly picture-perfect romance."

Although Gray's abandoned car was discovered four days after her disappearance, it was only four years later in 1995 that she was legally declared dead. The slow-moving missing person's case then picked up speed as a homicide, with investigators going all out to find the murderer.

Did Robert Pann murder his ex-girlfriend Bernice Gray?

When 23-year-old Bernice Gray mysteriously disappeared all those years ago in 1991, and her abandoned car was discovered a while later with blood splatters and two bullet casings inside, authorities knew that it was more than just a missing person's case. Experts reportedly speculated that she was shot at close range inside the car, but were still unable to confirm her death.

There were no direct leads, and the victim's body was never found, which resulted in the case moving slowly, remaining unsolved for years. According to her ex, Robert Pann, she had stayed over at her parents' house the night before her disappearance.

Bernice Gray disappeared in 1991 and was legally declared dead in 1995 (Image via Missing in Michigan/Facebook, Amazon)

As the case progressed, witnesses came forward explaining their last encounter with the victim and her best friend, Monique Diederich, revealed that Pann had proposed to her for marriage, but was turned down by Gray and the latter retaliated by threatening to kill her. The jeweller, from whom the ex had bought the ring, came forward stating that Pann came to return the ring, claiming that Bernice had died. Moreover, the shoes he was wearing that time were covered with mud and grass.

Robert Pann's crimilar background, attempted murder accusations and inferred evidence led the authorities to detain the individual on the grounds of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Bernice Gray.

Where is Robert Pann now?

The ex-boyfriend was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in Bernice Gray's 1991 murder case (Representational image via Steven Puetzer/Getty Images)

Robert Pann was tried in his ex-girlfriend Bernice Gray's alleged murder case in 2001 and he reportedly pled not guilty. The prosecution presented a solid case and the accused was ultimately found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole. An additional two years were added to his term for possessing a firearm while committing the crime.

Pann remains imprisoned at the Carson City Correctional Facility in Carson City, Michigan till date.

Investigation Discovery will revisit Bernice Gray's murder story in the upcoming American Monster episode on June 19, 2022.

