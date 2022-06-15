Why was 22Gz arrested? Charges explained as Brooklyn drill rapper is held for attempted murder

Rapper 22Gz was arrested on June 12 at the John F. Kennedy Airport. He has been accused of being involved in a shooting incident that took place in March, 2022. The arrest happened when he returned to New York City following his performance at a festival in Atlanta.

He was granted bail at $500,000 after appearing at Brooklyn Supreme Court the next day.

22Gz arrested: Charges and other details explored

Also known as Jeffrey Mark Alexander, 22Gz has been charged with attempted murder at a shooting incident that took place on March 6, 2022, in Brooklyn.

NYPD reported that three people were injured that day and had to be admitted to Brookdale University Hospital. However, one of the victims revealed Alexander’s identity to the authorities.

Cops confirmed that Alexander has also been charged with second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment. The court hearing is scheduled for July 19 and Alexander’s representatives have not yet commented on anything regarding his arrest.

A look at 22Gz's past offences

In 2017, 22Gz was sentenced to five months on second-degree murder charges in connection to a shooting in Miami. The charges were later dropped.

He was also removed from the Rolling Loud concert in 2019, along with four other rappers. According to NYPD, their performances could have led to violent situations during the event.

About 22Gz: Early life and career trajectory

The rapper became popular after the release of his two singles Blixky and Suburban (Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old, who used to follow hip-hop stars like Jadakiss, 50 Cent, and Future, was initially interested in basketball, but eventually decided to pursue a career in music.

He made his music debut with Blixky and Suburban, two singles released in 2016. After that, continued to release more singles like Up Next, Vamanos, and We On.

Suburban is considered one of Alexander's most successful singles and was praised for its musical style. It also helped in growing his fanbase before he dropped two more singles, Why and Got Those.

The rapper joined Kodak Black’s Sniper Gang label in 2018 and released two singles, Sniper Gang Freestyle and Spin the Block. The latter was a collaboration with Black.

Both the songs were included in his first mixtape, The Blixky Tape, which was released in July 2019.

This was followed by Suburban Pt. 2 and his next mixtape, Growth & Development, was released in April 2020. In 2021, he released another mixtape, titled The Blixky Tape 2.

