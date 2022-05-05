50 Cent Yerevan concert: Tickets, dates, and all about the rapper's performance in Armenia

Renowned American rapper 50 Cent took to Twitter to announce that he will be performing in Yerevan, Armenia on July 1.

Alongside the rapper, ZAZ, a French pop singer, will also perform her first solo concert in Armenia on June 25. Led Zeppelin Symphonics will also take to the stage on July 9. All three concerts will take place at Yerevan's historic Hrazdan Stadium.

Tickets for the concert are currently on sale and can be purchased from the ticketon.am website. The ticket pricing starts at 30,000 AMD and goes up to 300,000 AMD for a VIP ticket.

50 Cent's concert in Armenia is sponsored by project HAYA

50cent @50cent



#GUnit Yerevan, Armenia! It’s going down Friday July 1st at the Hrazdan Stadium for HAYA Festival. We’re going to have a good time! Don’t Miss Out! Get your Tickets Now - ticketon.am/events/50centa… Yerevan, Armenia! It’s going down Friday July 1st at the Hrazdan Stadium for HAYA Festival. We’re going to have a good time! Don’t Miss Out! Get your Tickets Now - ticketon.am/events/50centa…#GUnit https://t.co/D73qzp5kQM

The rapper’s performance in Armenia is sponsored by HAYA, a new project that aims to raise the bar for concert activities in Armenia. The target audience for the project is large-scale events attended by tens of thousands of people.

The HAYA Festival serves as a meeting place for the region's top artists performing in a variety of musical genres. It ushers in a new era for Armenia's tourism industry and introduces new economic development incentives.

The HAYA Festival will run throughout September and October, showcasing world-renowned pop musicians whose names will be revealed at a later date. HAYA concerts will also be held on scenic strips of land outside Yerevan, where attendees can stay in campsites overnight and enjoy the "festival city" of HAYA.

The festival was founded by Sona Hovhannisyan, the Director of the Yerevan Perspectives 23rd International Music Festival. The creative team is made up of Armenia's most experienced specialists as well as international experts.

50cent @50cent

#GUnit ISRAEL! Night #2 is going to sell out quick - Don’t Miss Out! Get your tickets for July 5th now • 2207.kupat.co.il/show/50-cent ISRAEL! Night #2 is going to sell out quick - Don’t Miss Out! Get your tickets for July 5th now • 2207.kupat.co.il/show/50-cent#GUnit https://t.co/IwKybWM7m4

Apart from the concert in Armenia, the In Da Club singer will embark on a multi-country international tour, stopping in several sports in Europe before arriving in Jerusalem. He will perform on July 4 at Tel Aviv's Menora Mivtachim Arena.

More about the rapper

50cent @50cent



#GUnit Tel Aviv, Israel! It’s going down Monday July 4th at the Menora Mivtachim Arena. We’re going to have a good time! Don’t Miss Out! Get your Tickets Today • 2207.kupat.co.il/show/50-cent Tel Aviv, Israel! It’s going down Monday July 4th at the Menora Mivtachim Arena. We’re going to have a good time! Don’t Miss Out! Get your Tickets Today • 2207.kupat.co.il/show/50-cent #GUnit https://t.co/MYqJqUzjYp

50 Cent has been described as a "master of the nuanced art of lyrical brevity" for his influence on the hip-hop industry. He rose to prominence as one of the world's best-selling rappers. The rapper has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has received numerous awards, including a Grammy, thirteen Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and much more.

