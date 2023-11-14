Where does Black Cake take place? Filming location and setting explored

Black Cake is all about Charmaine Wilkerson's amazing storytelling. It's based on her life in California, the Caribbean, and the UK. It is both a book and a Hulu series with eight episodes. The cake itself is a powerful symbol that brings together ideas of family, grief, and different cultures. The series is like the novel in terms of its global setting, with filming done in Italy, England, Wales, and California.

It effortlessly blends fiction and reality, with Mia Isaac and a diverse cast taking viewers on a journey through time and storytelling. This four-part series, created by Marissa Jo Cerar and executive producer Oprah Winfrey, takes viewers through different decades and countries.

Is Black Cake set in Jamaica?

Yes, Black Cake is set in Jamaica and has a colorful and culturally diverse background. It's about a family and their secrets that go all the way back to the 50s in Jamaica and then jump forward to the 2020s in California. The whole story is based on Charmaine Wilkerson's book, which takes place on an unnamed Caribbean island that's like Jamaica, the UK, and the US. It's about people having to move around because of violence.

Marissa Jo Cerar, the creator of the show, takes viewers on a thrilling journey in eight episodes, skillfully mixing a murder mystery with family drama. Starting off in the beautiful landscapes of Jamaica's Portland Parish, the series cleverly overcomes logistical obstacles by recreating interiors on soundstages in Wales.

Where does the novel Black Cake take place?

The book by Charmaine Wilkerson takes readers on a journey through different places, giving us a deep dive into the story. It covers an unnamed Caribbean island, which sets the scene for Jamaica, the UK, the US, and sunny California.

Wilkerson's novel is about the effects of violence on regular people and the choices they make to escape it. The story follows Eleanor, also known as Covey, as she moves between different countries and explores her history. It jumps between her life in 2018 and her past on a Caribbean island in the 1960s. Swimming plays a big role in her life and helps her navigate everything that comes her way.

The story follows two siblings who are not close, as they go on a life-changing journey from the Caribbean to London, and then end up in California. Along the way, they leave behind the famous black cake that their sister Eleanor is known for. The cake is a symbol that connects to the story, which takes place in different parts of the world. This is also showcased in the Hulu adaptation.

Is Black Cake based on a true story?

Black Cake is a fictional family drama conceptualized by Charmaine Wilkerson (Image via Hulu and Penguin Random House)

No, Black Cake is just a made-up family drama that Charmaine Wilkerson came up with. It's not based on anything real, even though she got some inspiration from her own experiences living in California, the Caribbean, and the UK. The book and the Hulu show are definitely not about her own life.

Wilkerson tells a story about migration that takes place on a Caribbean island. She explores how violence from both regular people and the government affects Black people who are trying to find safety. Black Cake represents family connections and diverse heritage, offering comfort in times of grief.

The series premiered on Hulu on November 1, 2023. It is also available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar and Disney+.