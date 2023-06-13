Where was Black Mirror season 6 shot? Filming locations of Netflix's anthology series explored

Black Mirror season 6 is set to hit Netflix on June 15, 2023. The sixth edition of the anthology TV series comes several years after the previous installment dropped on 5 June 2019. The Emmy-winning series will have a total of five episodes in season 6, titled Joan Is Awful, Loch Henry, Beyond the Sea, Mazey Day, and Demon 79. Black Mirror season 6's cast comprises Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, and Salma Hayek Pinault, among many others.

Created by Charlie Brooker and Anabel Jones, Black Mirror was handed over a season 6 in May last year. Cameras started rolling the next month onwards and the series was in production through July.

The team utilized numerous spots in the UK and Spain for their shooting schedule. As per What’s on Netflix, Black Mirror season 6 was filmed entirely under the moniker of Red Book.

The first two episodes were filmed in the UK, while the third set up camp in Spain. Meanwhile, the fourth episode was shot in the UK and Spain, and the fifth and last started rolling in the UK (Scotland), the portal added.

What’s on Netflix further reported that Spanish spots like Costa Del Sol, San Pedro, Marbella, and Estepona were tapped for filming one of the episodes. The Loasur Studios, located in the Southern Spanish town of Coin, was also one of the primary filming locations for Black Mirror season 6.

The production complex, boasting a cover area of 20,000 m2 (square meter), has been a top choice for Academy Award-nominated Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, where he filmed several TV commercials and did photoshoots, stated the official website.

The UK schedule included Harrow Town Centre where portals snapped an in-production Netflix film or TV show under the title of Red Book. Greenhill Way, which is known for its Car Park, doubled up as a filming spot for season 6 of the dystopian drama. Onlookers spotted numerous vintage and classic cars, vans, and buses in Greenhill.

Further, The Landmark, which is now a closed-down clothing store was transformed into a period-appropriate store and named Possetts, added Harrow Online. Once the series streams, viewers might be able to spot the same.

As for the other UK locations, Joan is Awful was filmed in Crowthorne, as per Hollywood Filming Locations. The episode stars Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Rob Delaney, and Salma Hayek Pinault. Crowthorne, an English village and civil parish, is noted for being the home to Wellington College. Jim Field Smith (known for BBC’s Episodes, starring Matt LeBlanc), Josh Bowman (ABC drama Revenge), and the 2007 BRIT Award-nominated singer Nerina Pallot are some of the noteworthy former Wellingtonians.

Next up is the fourth episode of Black Mirror season 6, titled Beyond the Sea, which primarily stars Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, and Rory Culkin. In July, Paul and Mara were seen in Rye, a town in East Sussex.

A local café, The Old Grain Store, was transformed into a fictional shop named Al's Bait and Tackle, while the Breaking Bad actor was seen donning 1950s apparel. A classic pick-up truck was parked nearby, indicating its inclusion in the episode.

Black Mirror season 6 is set to hit Netflix on June 15, 2023, at 3 am EST.

