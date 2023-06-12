Who does Aaron Paul play in Black Mirror season 6?

Black Mirror fans were thrilled to learn that the talented actor Aaron Paul would be joining the cast of the highly anticipated season 6. Paul, best known for his captivating portrayal of Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, will be seen taking on the role of Cliff Stanfield, an astronaut embarking on a daring deep space mission.

It is interesting to note that Black Mirror season 4 episode 1 titled USS Callister included a voiceover by Paul. It was after this that the much-loved star requested series creator Charlie Brooker to consider him for future episodes.

The new season of the hit anthology series is set to air on Netflix on June 15.

Aaron Paul will play Cliff Stanfield in Black Mirror season 6 episode 3

Black Mirror season 6 will feature Cliff (played by Aaron Paul), an astronaut, who is two years into his six-year mission in deep space with a wife and son back on Earth. Cliff is a stiff and introverted individual who strictly adheres to protocols and doesn't possess a natural inclination for conversation. He will be joined on the mission by one other person, David Ross (played by Josh Harnett).

The brief summary of the Black Mirror episode 3 titled Beyond the Sea via Netflix reads:

"Cliff and David are on a mission to Mars, but things start to go wrong when they encounter a mysterious object in space. The object appears to be a black mirror, and it begins to emit strange signals that start to affect the astronauts' minds."

It continues:

"As the signals become more powerful, Cliff and David begin to lose their grip on reality. They start to see things that aren't there, and they become paranoid and distrustful of each other. Eventually, the signals become so powerful that they drive Cliff and David insane. They are forced to abandon their mission and return to Earth, but they are never the same again."

While playing Cliff Stanfield, Paul interacted with Hartnett's character, David. In a chat with Netflix, he revealed that the two actors have known each other for quite some time, but their roles in the show allowed them to truly go "toe-to-toe" with each other. Paul described David as a charismatic and charming man, who seems to have the world at his fingertips.

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker acknowledged the challenges that the Breaking Bad actor had to overcome during filming. He noted that the shooting took place amidst a scorching heat wave, yet Paul managed to maintain his composure and deliver a remarkable performance.

While Aaron Paul has made a name for himself through his iconic role in Breaking Bad, his talents extend far beyond that. He reprised the role of Jesse Pinkman in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and appeared in the spin-off series Better Call Saul as well.

Additionally, he has garnered recognition for his work in various projects such as BoJack Horseman, Westworld, Need for Speed, and Veronica Mars.

As the release date for Black Mirror season 6 draws nearer, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Aaron Paul's stellar performance as Cliff Stanfield in Beyond the Sea. The new season of the show is set o premiere on Netflix on June 15, 2023.

