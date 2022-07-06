Where to buy Air Jordan 1 High OG Newstalgia? Everything we know so far 

As the Jordan brand continues to form a pop-culture impact, they are looking back at the sneakers that started it all, with an iteration of the Air Jordan 1. The Jordan brand is expanding its ever-growing sneakers family with a new colorway, Air Jordan 1 High OG Newstalgia, dubbed Chenille.

The swoosh label, Nike, and the Jordan brand haven't confirmed the release information. However, the sneaker page, Sneakernews, reports the expected release date to be July 23, 2022. The women's exclusive pair will be released on Nike SNKRS for a retail price of $170.

More about the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG Newstalgia, dubbed Chenille

Upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG Newstalgia, dubbed the Chenille (Image via Sportskeeda)

In a nod to the first-ever sneakers Michael Jordan wore under his partnership with Nike, the upcoming Chenille colorway is a reiteration and reimagination. The sneakers pair is reminiscent of the 1984 Air Ships, launched before the Air Jordan 1 signature shoe came out.

The upcoming sneakers are dressed in Light Iron ore / Varisty Red / Sail colorway and are designed in a sleek-looking silhouette. The upper of the shoes are constructed with a white leather base, which is highlighted and given a flair with the addition of red overlays.

The white base remains muted to let the bold and vibrant red hue shine over the overlays, toe boxes, eyelets, and Nike Swoosh. The Iron ore hues have been featured over the shoe's tongues and collars. The iconic branding detail of the Jordan Wings and Basketball logo is also clad in a light iron ore hue.

A mix of materials is added with the addition of corduroy and chenille materials over the leather base. The tongues of the sneakers are dressed in corduroy material, while an eccentric and unique touch is added with the addition of Chenille material swooshes, which looks like a red mat. The Chennile swooshes are seen exaggerated over the lateral mid panels of the sneakers.

The branding and returning motifs of the sneakers include the "Nike Air" tongue tag alongside the swoosh, iconic wings, and basketball logo over the ankle overlays.

Finer detail is added with the addition of an accompanying "Newstalgia" squared hangtag. The hangtag has been brought into the fold, crafted out of the unique aforementioned carpet-like material, Chenille, which can be seen over the customary swooshes. The hangtag features another "Nike Air" branding lettering.

Rounding out the design, the south of the shoe follows a simplistic style, with a Sail hued midsole contrasting with bright Varsity Red outsoles, constructed out of rubber materials for better grip.

Women's exclusive Retro High OG is the new tradition for Summer 2022, as we have seen plenty of modern-day reiterations, including Starfish, Stage Haze, and more.

This Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Newstalgia was initially expected to drop on February 4, 2022, and the date has now been postponed to July 23, 2022. The women's exclusive sneakers will be dropping for a retail price of $170 via SNKRS and a few select retailers.

In other news, Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 collection, in two silhouettes, i.e., High and Low, is slated to be released via SNKRS tomorrow, July 8, 2022.

