Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Mid Lakers? Everything we know so far 

With only a few months until the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season, Nike is giving fans an iteration of their iconic Air Jordan 1 of their favorite teams. The label will spotlight the league with team-inspired releases and colorways. For their latest Air Jordan 1 Mid silhouette, the swoosh will first highlight their star player, LeBron James', from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Air Jordan 1 Mid Lakers colorway will pay homage to the classic battle between Magic and Mike. Los Angeles Lakers fans can get the colorway in the team's colors Yellow and Purple. The Swoosh label is yet to reveal an official release date for the silhouette.

However, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will hit the shelves in the coming months via Nike SNKRS and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid Lakers silhouette inspired by the NBA Los Angeles Lakers team

Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid Lakers silhouette inspired by the NBA Los Angeles Lakers team (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Los Angeles Lakers have attracted a lot of attention since the start. However, the purple and gold team has demanded all of the attention for the upcoming 2022-2023 NBA season due to their numerous back storylines and curious fans.

How will the legendary King James fare in the NBA's twentieth season? Can Anthony Davis maintain his health? Will Kentavius Cadewell be able to rank among the league's top three scorers? Will the Lakers be a championship contender? These and many other questions demand the fans' undivided attention.

As a result, the Purple and Gold team's iconic demands will remain Nike's mainstay in footwear. The Lakers color palette, which was previously seen on the Nike Dunk High and Air Griffey Max, is making an official return courtesy of the Jordan label.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at a new upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid "Lakers" Official Look at a new upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid "Lakers" https://t.co/DEJRT7RqNT

The upper of the shoe is made of leather, with pristine white accenting the base of the midfoot panel and the iconic wings and basketball logo.

The Laker's signature golden yellow color is highlighted on the tongue, iconic Nike Swooshes, base of the collars, and toe boxes. The addition of the Lakers' purple over leather overlays, adds another hue to the mix.

The shoe has a white midsole that sits on top of a black rubber outsole. Finally, the Air Jordan 1 silhouette is finished with contrasting black laces and tongue.

小言 @ko_go_to Official Photos of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Lakers”＞＞



Air Jordan 1 Mid “Lakers”

Style Code: DQ8426-517

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBA Official Photos of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Lakers”＞＞Air Jordan 1 Mid “Lakers”Style Code: DQ8426-517Release Date: 2022Price: TBA https://t.co/iDMPxtm3Ci

Air Jordan 1 Mid comes constructed in a leather build featuring purple and gold overlays and black mesh tongues. The most noticeable feature is the purple and gold colorway, which has often led to it being the most iconic colorway and popular hit of the swoosh label.

One can expect the Lakers-inspired silhouette to be launched at select Nike stockists and on the official e-commerce site SNKRS in the coming weeks. However, no official release information about the Fall 2022 offering has been released by the label yet.

In other news, the swoosh label is also readying two silhouettes with Ambush. The dynamic duo will release Summit White and Psychic Purple colorway on the official e-commerce site SNKRS on August 19, 2022 at a retail price of $210.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal