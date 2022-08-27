Where to buy the Bape x A.P.C. Interaction collection? Release date and more explored

Nigo-founded label Bape is collaborating with the iconic streetwear Parisian label A.P.C. for an apparel collection. The Bape x A.P.C. collaboration, dubbed the Interaction, is an expansive collection that encompasses their creative history and individual identities.

The upcoming collaborative collection is part of A.P.C.'s Fall Winter 2022 collection. The collaborative apparel collection is an amalgamation of tailored denim and outerwear with camo. The collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of A.P.C. on September 3, 2022.

More about the upcoming Bape x A.P.C. Camouflage-covered Interaction collection

Upcoming Bape x A.P.C. Camouflage-covered Interaction collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Founded in Paris by Jean Touitou in 1987, the streetwear label A.P.C. is known for its understated, impressive fits and youthful elegance, along with its minimalistic seasonal collections and clean line. It is also one of the best fashion brands to lead the fast-growing market gap between high fashion and streetwear.

Touitou was introduced to the Bape label in its formative years by Hiroshi Fujiwara, and ever since, he has found a fascination with the label. This fascination led the two brands to collaborate and lend themselves to a contemporary "interaction" collection.

In an official press release, Jean Touitou introduced the collection:

"In the 90s, A.P.C. was very popular in Japan and I went to Tokyo often, at least twice a year. When my friend Hiroshi Fujiwara introduced me to A Bathing Ape, I was immediately fascinated, because it managed to anchor a cinematic obsession in a streetwear culture whose influence became and remains key."

Mondo Mascots @mondomascots Baby Milo, the monkey mascot, was in the Bape Store in Harajuku today. Baby Milo, the monkey mascot, was in the Bape Store in Harajuku today. https://t.co/H8fODryrsD

Touitou further talked about the collaboration and how the collision of two brands helped form an interaction:

“This interaction was a chance for me to play with some of the cult elements of our respective brands: camouflage, denim, of course, and especially Baby Milo, a sincere character that seems like a perfect choice to boost our morale after these pandemic times.”

In the official press release, Touitou mentioned Baby Milo, a famous Bape character. He is a boy monkey character by the Japanese company Sanrio, a sub-brand for A Bathing Ape.

In the collaborative pieces from the collection, the elegantly tailored denim is mixed with eclectic camouflage prints, while the playful graphic decorates the selection of season staples from Fall Winter 2022.

In the official press release, Jean gave details of the collection:

"The creative process behind this interaction led to oversized clothing, interesting stonewash finishes, playful t-shirts and sweatshirts... In short, a fusion of our two worlds. "

The collection offers pieces such as graphic tees, stonewash finished shackets, hoodies, full-sleeved t-shirts, and denim overshirts. Each piece is imprinted through an eclectic camouflage print, which the Bape is known for.

The entire collection features "A Bathing A.P.C." lettering, a wordplay of the Bape's official name, A Bathing Ape. The long-sleeved and short-sleeved tees are clad in primary and minimalistic colors such as black and white. Each of these t-shirts features the Baby Milo character sitting atop the co-branded logo.

On the other hand, the second variation of the collection includes an overshirt, a shacket, and a hoodie. Each of these three items is covered in camo prints. The collaborative collection, dubbed the Interaction, can be availed on the official e-commerce site of A.P.C on September 3, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht