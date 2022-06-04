APC X Lacoste collection: Price, release date, where to buy, and more details about the collab

French sportswear label, Lacoste, has announced its first collaboration with the Parisian ready-to-wear brand Atelier de Production et de Creation, aka A.P.C. Founded in 1987 by Jean Touitou in Paris, the label has been big on collaborations in recent years.

The collaboration with Lacoste comes after Chitose Abe's sacai, RTH, Gimme 5, Jessica Ogden, and Suzzane Koller. The upcoming collaborative capsule will comprise 40 apparel pieces, which will be first presented during the ongoing French Open 2022. The collection is slated to be released to the public on June 8, 2022, on the official e-commerce sites of both labels.

More about the upcoming APC X Lacoste interaction collection

Upcoming APC X Lacoste tennis-inspired collection (Image via @apc_paris_community / Instagram)

The short-term partnership between the French duo will bring forth a collection of streetwear-esque styles while also housing wardrobe essentials from the archieves. The deemed experts in the category will introduce staples like - striped socks, branded sneakers, giant denim tote bags, sweats, windbreakers, polos, jeans, shirt-dresses, joggers, sweatshirts, fleece pieces, and a candle.

The collab holds no surprises in the streetwear-esque style department, with the tennis-inspired collection mixes military references and sportswear styles with a '90s influences.

In an interview with Hypebeast, Jean Touitou, Founder and Creator at APC brand talks about the upcoming collection,

"It’s like musicians jamming, it’s like chefs cooking together. It’s probably magic. Louise could understand our ideas without any struggle."

Both the label's teams have brought forward their own ideas and heritage of their brands to make this collection. Commenting upon the nature of the collaboration and his personal memories affiliated with it, Louis Trotter, Artistic Director at Lacoste, said,

“I can recall the first store in Paris on rue de Fleur that I used to religiously visit on my first trips to the city. A.P.C. was part of my Parisian experience long before Paris became my home. Bringing together A.P.C. and my work at Lacoste felt totally natural.”

The collection is at the heart of APC's creation as it is an amalgamation of sportswear, military accents, and 90's references. The collection includes a navy blue nylon windbreaker jacket, khaki jogging pants, immaculate sneakers, white shirt, baggy jeans, and more to retrospect the two label's heritage. The collection features a branded emblem of the two brands with an "A.P.C " lettering featuring just above the iconic crocodile.

Collaborative collection between the APC and Lacoste (Image via Sportskeeda)

The logo is adorned the entire collection, including a giant logo bag, candles, polos, co-branded sneakers, striped socks and more. Talking about the essence of the collaborative collection, Trotter further says,

"The collaboration is the unification of our brand logos, which came together in a very immediate and effortless way. It sums up the process of working with Jean and his team."

Trotter further talks about how the collaboration has helped the label personally,

"Rene Lacoste was continuously looking to improve his game and his ideas. Collaboration is an opportunity to see things in a new way and to learn. Collaborations are about dialogue, being open to other philosophies and to bring together creative minds. But most of all, to create clothes that people can love and cherish.

Inspired by the 1990s, the collection is composed of cooler summer tones, i.e., blue and gray. The color palette focuses on navy blue and khaki green, which according to Trotter, celebrates the "classic Lacoste neutral" and "utilitarian codes of A.P.C." The collection is a gender-neutral collection, which is full of minimalistic touches. The sizes for the collection range from XXS to XXL.

The 40-piece collection includes an apparel and accessories line. The candle from the collection can be availed at a retail price of €40 (approx $42). Interestingly, its denim construction is a nod to the French Open.

Inspired by the walks inside tennis courts in Luxembourg Gardens, the collection consists of 40 pieces priced in the range of €25 (approx $26) for a pair of socks to €390 (approx $417) for a parka jacket. The collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of A.P.C and Lacoste on June 8, 2022.

