Where to buy Crocs Spray Dye collection? Price and more explored

This summer has been a major success for Crocs as the crocodile snouts brand has collaborated with multiple pop-culture artists and big fashion industry names. The Colorado-based footwear company is retaining the vibrancy of the summer by launching a Spray Dye collection.

The footwear label has launched a vibrant spray dye collection, as a nod to the '90s spray paint culture. The collection will offer a playful, whimsical and colorful display of spray graphics over its classic silhouettes, including two-strap sandals and classic clogs. The collection is currently available on Crocs' official e-commerce site.

More about the newly launched Crocs Spray Dye collection inspired by the 90's spray paint culture

Newly launched Spray Dye collection inspired by the 90's spray paint culture (Image via Crocs)

The summer has seen a revival of clogs, owing to Crocs' growing popularity among the youth.The spray-painting culture of the 90's has been revived by the label through their latest venture, the Spray Dye collection.

The collection is led by the classic spray dye clog, which comes in a rainbow colour palette. The pattern stays true to the '90s blending technique seen by the usual spray painters. The site describes the product as:

"A colorful, engaging spray dye treatment combines with iconic Crocs comfort in the Classic Spray Dye Clog. It’s the expressive and stylish clog that you're sure to fall deeper in love with day after day. Grounded in comfort, spiked with personality."

The classic clog can be availed in two colorways, i.e., Black / Multi Color and White / Multi Color. Both the Classic Spray Dye clog can be purchased at a retail price of $54.99 in mens and womens sizes ranging from 4 to 15.

The collection also offers a new iteration of the classic clog silhouette, Classic Fur Lined Spray Dye Clog, which can be availed in two colorways, i.e. Black / Multi and White / Multi. Although the colorways sound familiar, they're distinctly patterned.The sockliners and insoles are lined with furry materials to add comfort and warmth. The product description reads:

"The soft, fuzzy liner adds to the cushion and comfort, and the spray dye print shows off your creative spirit. Choose between a spray dye print liner or spray dye print upper. Great as a slipper, yet very capable outdoors, too."

The Black / Multi colorway offers a monochromatic black finish on the upper, whereas the lining and the insoles come in a fuzzy multi-colored rainbow hue. Black outsoles finishes off the look.

The White / Multi colorway option offers a multicolored spray dye effect over the upper with the black furry insoles and liners.

Both the colorways opt for a Croslite foam construction in the heel, which keeps them light and comfortable. The clogs feature pivoting heel straps for a snug and secure fit. The Classic Fur Lined Spray Dye Clog can be availed at a retail price of $64.99 in both men's and women's sizes.

Finally, the collection includes a classic spray dye sandal that is applied over the two-strap silhouette known as the flip. The iridescent graphics are highlighted on the upper. Customers can add their favorite jibbitz charms to the two straps' clog perforated holes.The classic flip can be availed at a retail price of $29.99.

The newly launched Spray Dye collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Crocs.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal