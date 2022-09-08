Where to buy the Heinz x ThredUP collection? Price, release date, and more explored

American food processing and condiments company Heinz is collaborating with the world's largest online resale platform ThredUP for a first-of-its-kind fashion collection. The collaborative collection, dubbed the Heinz Vintage Drip, will feature thrifted clothes with ketchup stains over them.

Fans who missed out on the first drop, which launched on August 30, 2022, will have another chance to get their hands on the collection on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Exclusive items from the collection will be sourced and made available on ThredUP's official e-commerce site.

More about the upcoming Heinz x ThredUP Vintage Drip apparel collection

Upcoming Heinz x ThredUP Vintage Drip apparel collection (Image via Heinz)

The Vintage Drip collection features 157 secondhand designer and streetwear apparel pieces, each of which are left with a unique Heinz ketchup stain. Alyssa Cicero, Brand Communications and Manager, Heinz, commented upon the collection as:

"While HEINZ is recognized globally for its iconic glass bottle, keystone and slow-pouring ketchup, we saw an opportunity to view the stain we've been leaving on clothes as another iconic brand symbol and change the narrative from a stain to a statement."

The collection celebrates the Heinz ketchup, which often leaves stains upon the clothing, however this time, these aren't stains but a statement. Cicero added:

"This collection is about sustainably celebrating the character HEINZ ketchup stains add to apparel, inviting our fans to embrace a new iconic symbol."

The Vintage Drip collection launches at a time when thrifting clothing options are considered sustainable, and one-of-a-kind clothing options are popular among eco-conscious Gen Z and millennials.

According to a recent ThredUP resale report, 62% of millennials and Gen Z say they look for secondhand items in the market before purchasing something new. Erin Wallace, ThredUP's Vice President of Integrated Marketing, describes the collaboration as follows:

"At thredUP, we believe every piece of clothing deserves a second life -- even summer barbeque casualties. We're thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like HEINZ to create the first-ever line of ketchup-stained secondhand clothes, celebrating reuse."

Wallace went on to discuss the unique collection and who might be interested in purchasing it. He said:

"This collection offers a unique way for fashion risk-takers and food lovers alike to participate in the circular economy, while doing good for people and the planet. We hope it makes a splash… err… drip!"

The collection is gender and size inclusive, with sizes ranging from XXS to XXL. The first drop occurred in August, but more exclusive items will be available on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, according to the companies.

The Vintage Drip collection includes second-hand pieces from famous and iconic brands such as Adidas, Gap, J.Crew Factory Store, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Reebok, Uniqlo, New Balance, Vince, Ralph Lauren, Levi's, and more.

A few pieces from the collection include:

Tommy Hilfiger hoodie, which can be availed for $25.99. Gucci tee, which can be availed for $294.99. Burberry tee, which can be availed for $102.99. Michael Kors shacket, which can be availed for $41.99. Marc Jacobs jacket, which can be availed at $88.99.

The proceeds from the Vintage Drip will be donated entirely to the Rise Against Hunger non-profit organization in support of the global hunger relief programme.

