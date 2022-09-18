Where to buy Helly Hansen x Seiko limited edition watch? Price, release date, and more explored

Norway-based technical outerwear specialist brand Helly Hansen is collaborating with Japanese watchmaker brand Seiko to launch a limited-edition watch based on Seiko's 1970 Mechanical Divers Willard model. The new watch takes inspiration for its color palette from Helly Hansen's high visibility Tactician Gore-Tex Race Jacket HH12050 sailing jacket.

The collaborative watch, dubbed the Prospex 1970 Mechanical Divers SBDC181, will be launched next month on October 7, 2022, in only 500 units. The watch can exclusively be availed either on the official e-commerce site of Seiko Japan or at select stores at a retail price of ¥165,000 Japanese yen (approx $1,150 United States dollar).

More about the upcoming limited-edition Helly Hansen x Seiko Prospex 1970 Mechanical Divers SBDC181

Exploring the upcoming limited-edition timepiece (Image via Seiko)

Long-time collaborative partners Helly Hansen and Seiko are once again merging under the name of their 'Save the Ocean' and 'H2O Project.' The product is made with high technology and functionality backed with thoughts on global environmental conservation and attitudes towards manufacturing.

The limited edition Prospex 1970 Mechanical Divers SBDC181 model features Halley Hansen's logo sitting at the six o'clock position on the dial and the crown. More branding has been added with the words "Helly Hansen Limited Edition" lettering over the all-black caseback alongside the watch's serial number.

Only 500 units of the watch will be available for sale.

The Diver's watch was originally released in 1970 and featured a unique streamlined form that scored high on the reliability quotient. The limited-edition collaborative watch has been reproduced from the original form of the case with a few tweaks.

The water resistance of the watch has been increased from 150m to 200m air diving. The glass material of the watch has been upgraded from the original inorganic glass to an upgraded sapphire cystal glass with an internal anti-reflective coating. The official press release revealed:

"Helly Hansen strongly sympathized with the story and functionality of this model, and was adopted as the base model this time."

The color motif of the watch has been inspired by the sailing jacket from the Helly Hansen label, dubbed the Tactician GORE-TEX Race Jacket (HH12050). The case and bracelet of the timepiece have been coated in black in keeping with the fabric of the jacket.

The dial is also black, while a flash yellow hue is applied over the second hand. The watch comes packaged in a custom box that is constructed using recycled materials that are environmentally friendly. It is also equipped with caliber 6R35.

The limited-edition watch will be accompanied by 600 ml stainless steel water bottles.

The watch will be available for a retail price of ¥165,000 at the Seiko Global Brand Core Shop in Japan, alongside the brand's official e-commerce site.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far