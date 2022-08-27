Where to buy Jordan Zion 2 Draft Night sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

In 2022, Zion Williamson released Jordan Zion 2 silhouette as a part of his ongoing partnership with Nike's sub-label Jordan. The ongoing partnership between Zion and the sportswear giant has been causing ripples in the sneaker community due to the eccentric shoe designs.

The dynamic duo is releasing another iteration of Jordan Zion 2 in a multi-colored scribble design, dubbed Draft Night. The shoe comes clad in a black and white colorway with multiple colorful scribbles all-over the shoe. The Jordan Zion 2 Draft Night sneakers are slated to be released on Nike SNKRS on September 7, 2022 for a retail price of $120.

More about the upcoming Jordan Zion 2 covered in multi-colored scribbles

Upcoming Dark Night Jordan Zion 2 covered in Multi-colored scribbles (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 2022-23 NBA season is around the corner and Nike is gearing up for the season with a mix of new Nike basketball silhouettes and new signature shoe offerings from NBA affiliated players such as King LeBron James, Luke Doncic and now Zion Williamson.

The latest signature silhouette from Williamson, Jordan Zion 2 is a sequel to his first signature silhouette. Nike's website describes the product as,

"Pay tribute to Zion by channeling the effortless cool of his iconic white suit from Draft Night 2019. An adjustable strap up top helps lock your foot in while a firm midsole supports high-paced play."

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson's black and white iteration comes covered in playful and whimsical scribbles. The upper of the sneakers comes constructed out of a mixed material of leather and mesh. The simple aesthetic will be tying the fans over until the NBA season begins in mid-October.

The colorway seems simple as it is clad in 90s inspired outfit with an elementary color scheme of black and white covering the majority of the silhouette. The model boasts a perforated pattern in the rear whereas the midsole of the shoe is coated in a colorless pristine white hue. The white hue is carried from midfoot to heel.

The antithesis color of pristine white, black darkens the tongues, vamp, and collar lining of the sneakers. The black hue starts at the toe and goes up to the collars.

The pristine white hue is utilized as the accenting base of the forefoot velcro strap and the quarter overlays. The most prominent detail of the shoe, however, is the multi-colored squiggly etchings done in multiple colors, including - bright red, baby blue, purple, golden yellow, and neon green.

The multi-colored scribbles are added over Jordan Zion 2's signature strap and the supporting overlays throughout the silhouette.

Branding details are added over the heel counters of the shoe as it comes embossed with the "Air Strobel" and "Let's Dance" lettering. These tab moldings are clad in a crimson tinge on the rear components.

The multi-colored explosions are further seen over the underfoot, in the center. Underfoot, the shoe opts for the iconic "ZION" traction pad for the outsole. The Jordan Zion 2 Draft Night Multicolor Scribbles sneakers are slated to be released on Nike SNKRS on Septmber 7, 2022 at a retail price of $120 in adult sizes.

