Where to buy Nanamica x Puma collaboration? Price, release date, and more explored

Tokyo-based Japanese label Nanamica, is collaborating with the German sportswear giant, Puma, for a two-piece footwear collection. The dynamic duo will come together to reimagine the iconic sportswear brand's signature Suede VTG silhouettes in two new colorways.

Suede shoes are notorious for their lack of water resistance, as the silhouette loses its quality when wet. The Japanese label is righting the wrongs in their upcoming collaboration by slathering the classic silhouette in their signature protective coat of GORE-TEX.

The collection will be available on Puma's official e-commerce site and in select Puma and Nanamica stores on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

More about the upcoming 2-piece Nanamica x Puma GORE-TEX coated Suede VTG sneaker collection

Upcoming 2-piece Nanamica x Puma GORE-TEX infused Suede VTG sneaker collection (Image via Puma)

This partnership between Puma and Nanamica marks the debut collaboration for the duo. The collaboration uses Puma's Suede VTG as a base for Nanamica's timeless, neutral, and signature technical concepts, while utilizing the GORE-TEX fabric.

The suede lining of these shoes is topped with GORE-TEX fabric, which is paired with classic flat laces for a consistent look. The collaborative shoe washes the classic shoe in cool monochromatic hues by looking inwards at the outdoor-focused aesthetic. Puma's Head of Design Sportsstyle Footwear, Ayesha Atlee, discusses the collaboration, as:

“For our first collaboration with Nanamica we wanted to create something that would be instantly recognizable as a partnership between both brands. We decided to leverage the Suede because of its timeless design, mixing it with Nanamica’s neutral swatches and their signature use of GORE-TEX fabric was a must to accomplish our vision."

The official e-commerce site of Nanamica introduces the collaboration as:

"Combining a waterproof, comfortable, and breathable design with classic design that fits perfectly with your Autumn/Winter wardrobe."

The two colorways of the collaborative shoes include Vintage Khaki and Parisian Night. The tonal look is enhanced by waterproof qualities and flat laces, as well as subtle co-branding on the tongues and at the heel of the sneakers.

The Suede VTG GTX Nanamica Vintage Khaki and Parisian Night colorways can be availed at a retail price of $150. The collaborative items will be available on both labels' official e-commerce sites on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Aside from the online store, the collection will be available at select Japanese label flagship stores in Daikanyama, Fukuoka, Kobe, and New York.

More about Nanamica

Nanamica was founded in 2003 and has since combined functional materials and stylish designs to create both standard and contemporary items. Nanamica's name means "House of the Seven Seas," and it expresses people's desire to create a world free of ideologies and nationalities. The label also wishes to create a world of sharing.

The Japanese label introduces its label's motive as:

"We propose 'contemporary standard wear' with a neutral design that defies categorization by genre, age, or gender, and strive to create quality pieces that will remain a part of your everyday life for a long time."

The label is known for producing items that are highly versatile. It currently has stores in 23 countries, including Kobe, Tokyo, New York, and Fukuoka.

