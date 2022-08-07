Where to buy New Balance 1906R sneakers?Release date and more explored

The Massachusetts-based sportswear label, New Balance, is collaborating with the Japanese fashion stylist and director, Akio Hasegawa, for a debut of 1906R sneakers in two new colorways. In 2019, the label created 1906 technical running shoes, a nod to the 2000's running aesthetic.

The label is now extending the silhouette's catalog within a new decade, as the sportswear giant is reintroducing the sneaker in the form of two installments: M1906RA and M1906RB.

The sneakers are slated to be released on the label's official e-commerce through a lucky draw, starting Friday, August 5, 2022 until Monday, August 8, 2022. The product will officially start shipping in Asia on August 12, 2022, except for China, where it will be released on August 19, 2022.

More about the upcoming New Balance 1906R sneakers, releasing in two new colorways

Upcoming New Balance 1906R sneakers, releasing in White (Image via New Balance)

Back in 2020, the New Balance label ushered in the return of the 2002 silhouette, and now two years later, the brand is re-designing the 1906 silhouette in a similar treatment. The 1906 silhouette is reimagined with the 2009 shoe's sole of 860v2.

Extracting the DNA of the original format, the 1906R silhouette is injected with the label's latest modern technology, fusing an everyday utilitarian style. To commemorate the launch of the shoes, the Massachusetts-based label has teamed up with Japanese fashion designer Akio Hasegawa, for a visually arresting campaign.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Fashion director and stylist Akio Hasegawa helps New Balance celebrate the release of the 1906R. Are you a fan of these upcoming colorways? Fashion director and stylist Akio Hasegawa helps New Balance celebrate the release of the 1906R. Are you a fan of these upcoming colorways? https://t.co/awFlA3pjTa

The sneaker campaign carries the theme of the Future and Past. In an official press release, Hasegawa explained the concept behind the shoot for both the sneakers as:

“The late 90s and early 2000s was a time when many pursued expectations for the future and longed for the latest technology. It was an era of technological shifts juxtaposed with the physical state of its surroundings, like buildings, and the bricks and materials that it was constructed from."

The first offering on the list is the M1906RA, dressed in the original colorway.

The M1906RA silhouette's upper is constructed out of white mesh for the base that is accentuated with a combination of colorways including gold, black, and silver overlays.

The silhouette is complete with a clean white midsole and a rubber outsole that features a stack of three colors below the heel to match the upper hues.

The upcoming 1906R sneakers, releasing in Grey (Image via New Balance)

The second silhouette on the list is the M1906RB silhouette. The colorway primarily features a nubuck construction.The nubuck build finishes off with synthetic and mesh panel overlays, inspired by the original 2002 colorway. The system comprises of the N-Lock lacing system, N-ergy cushioning and ABZORB cushion technology. Both the shoes offer maximum comfort.

Comprised of breathable mesh inserts, premium nubuck, and synthetic panels, the silhouette celebrates the iconic look of the 2000s runners. The look is further amplified by a silver dominant makeover, which pays a homage to the originally released 1906 OG colorway.

Both the shoes, aka the M1906RA and the M1906RB silhouette are slated to be released officially on August 12, 2022 in Asia, with the exception of China, where the shoe will be released on August 19, 2022. Alongside the two collaborative offerings, the brand is also releasing an iteration with the thisisneverthat label.

