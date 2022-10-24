Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Halloween? Everything we know so far

Michael Jordan's eponymous label, which is owned by Nike Inc., will join the swoosh label in its extravagant Halloween 2022 celebrations on October 31, 2022.

Nike, based in Beaverton, Oregon, will release its iconic Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Mid silhouettes in a Halloween-themed makeover on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Joining the celebration now is the Jordan label's Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette in the Halloween hues of black and orange.

The upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Halloween will only be available in children's sizes, with no word on when adult sizes will be available. The swoosh label is yet to announce an official release date for the shoe, but according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released soon in the coming weeks on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low GS Halloween themed sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low GS Halloween themed sneakers features in hues of black and orange (Image via Nike)

The origins of hoop culture can be traced back to NBA legend Michael Jordan, who despite adversity had a fierce and highly acclaimed career. During his ascension to the Hall of Fame, the NBA legend reinterpreted and introduced a fusion of basketball and fashion, thus bringing Air Jordan to existence .

The official site describes the silhouette as:

“Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.”

小言 @ko_go_to Kid’s Air Jordan 1 Low Comes Ready For Halloween＞＞



For Halloween, Jordan Brand reveals a new kids-exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low that’s perfect for the spooky holiday.



Air Jordan 1 Low GS “Halloween”

Style Code: DV1335-800

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBA Kid’s Air Jordan 1 Low Comes Ready For Halloween＞＞For Halloween, Jordan Brand reveals a new kids-exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low that’s perfect for the spooky holiday.Air Jordan 1 Low GS “Halloween”Style Code: DV1335-800Release Date: 2022Price: TBA https://t.co/HTjqDn3Hhn

With only a week until the spooky holiday, the swoosh label isn't giving up on their celebratory pairs just yet. The Oregon-based footwear company debuted its Halloween-themed Air Jordan 1 Low in the appropriate orange, black, and white color scheme.

The upper's base is made of smooth leather in the colors "Sail" and "Orange." The midfoot and side panels are sail, with orange detailing on the leather toe boxes, tongues, and swooshes on both the lateral and medial side profiles. The upcoming silhouette's overlays come in a dark color palette and are finished in black patent leather.

The black patent leather overlays are attached to the heels, toe eyestays, and the tongues, as well as the Jumpman branding. The patent leather finish gives the traditional holiday arrangement, a new life.

The rubber outsoles of the Air Jordan 1 Low Halloween sneakers are also colored orange. The white sail color is carried over to the plain cotton laces as well as the heel counters, which feature a wings-and-basketball logo. A white midsole and orange rubber outsoles round out the sole unit.

The official release date for the sneaker hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming weeks in kid-exclusive sizes.

Poll : 0 votes