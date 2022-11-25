Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Celtics" sneakers? Price and more explored

Michael Jordan's eponymous label is releasing the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Celtics" makeover under Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike. As the Jordan brand approaches its 40th anniversary, it is focusing on the Air Jordan 1 silhouette with new makeovers.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Celtics" makeover celebrates and honors the American professional American basketball team, Boston Celtics. The swoosh label is yet to announce an official release date for the sneakers, but according to media outlet Sole Retriever, the sneakers will be released next year during Summer 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Celtics" sneakers honoring the Boston Celtics

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Celtics" sneakers honoring the Boston Celtics (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 1 silhouette has become a staple due to the NBA legend Michael Jordan's namesake label. The label received a lot of attention in 2022 as a result of its new colorways and high-end collaborations.

Michael Jordan and the swoosh label can hence be credited with bringing basketball and the fashion industry closer together.

The official site mentions the story of the Air Jordan 1 as:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz “Celtics” Air Jordan 1 High OG releasing Summer 2023. “Celtics” Air Jordan 1 High OG releasing Summer 2023. 🍀 https://t.co/7L0NMIsUyk

The label further talks about the Mid-top silhouette's design details and its performance technology. The label describes the silhouette's iconic styling as follows:

"This time-tested silhouette features iconic branding and details from the model’s original debut."

The label mentions the premium material of the silhouette, as:

"Natural and synthetic leathers enhance durability and provide a premium look."

It adds:

"An Air-Sole unit gives you lightweight cushioning, while a rubber outsole enhances traction."

The upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid player is yet another clean makeover from the label that is ideal for everyday wear, particularly for Celtics fans.

小言 @ko_go_to Perfect for Boston Celtics fans, Jordan Brand reveals an upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid arriving the team’s color blocking.＞＞



Air Jordan 1 Mid

Style Code: DQ8426-301

Release Date: Spring 2023

Price: $135 Perfect for Boston Celtics fans, Jordan Brand reveals an upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid arriving the team’s color blocking.＞＞Air Jordan 1 MidStyle Code: DQ8426-301Release Date: Spring 2023Price: $135 https://t.co/tSSfKCGn31

The shoe features a Lucky Green upper with a white midsole and black outsole, all of which work together to create a sleek, unified color scheme.

The upper of the shoe is made of all-leather material. The shoe's base is white, with Lucky Green upper overlays for a clean appearance. The toe boxes, lacing system, ankle collars, and heel counters all have green overlays. The green color is carried over to the swoosh labels on both the lateral and medial profiles.

The branding details are black in color, with the iconic "winged basketball" logo on the lateral ankle collars, inner lining, and rubber outsoles. The midsoles of the "Air Unit" are white.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Celtics" hasn't received an official release date, but according to the media outlet Sole Retriever and sneaker leaker pages, they are rumored to be released in Summer 2023 via Nike, SNKRS app at a price of $125.

