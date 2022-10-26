Where to buy Nike Air Max Plus University Red Tuned Air? Price and more explored

Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear behemoth Nike has just given the Air Max Plus silhouette a new makeover. The latest colorway is clad in university red and black hues. The new design, dubbed the University Red Tuned Air, features a gradient university red variant.

The Air Max Plus silhouette is a less popular model compared to the other swoosh label's Air Max lines, however, despite its under-appreciation, Nike has always made sure to keep the silhouette in rotation. The Air Max Plus University Red Tuned Air sneakers can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers in men's sizes.

Nike Air Max Plus University Red Tuned Air sneakers provide forefoot and heel cushioning

Newly released Air Max Plus University Red Tuned Air sneakers in men's sizes featuring bred colorway (image via Sportskeeda)

The sneakerhead community is expanding at an enormous rate and youngsters have started to take more interest in the sneaker sphere. Despite the increasing number of members in the community, people tend to focus on the silhouettes that are famous and can be availed at the SNKRS site.

Only a few sneaker veterans are on the lookout for retro silhouettes to make a comeback, one of which is the Air Max Plus. The Air Max Plus silhouette was originally launched back in 1998 and has been revived in 2022 to receive multiple makeovers. This year, the label dressed the Air Max Plus silhouette in "Black Reflective," "Metallic Copper," "Social F.C.," Graffiti," "Black Turquoise," and more colorways.

The latest University Red makeover comes after the silhouette was recently linked up with "Supreme" and saw a "Black / Turquoise" makeover. The latest makeover comes under the TN aka Tuned Air makeover, which presents experimentation on the sneakers.

The new fiery design features a bred colorway.

The sneakers' have been constructed out of synthetic and fabric uppers, which provide the shoe with a lightweight feel. The sneakers above also provide much more durability and comfort.

This new design has been presented with performance in mind as it has Max Air units in the heel providing forefoot and heel cushioning. The sneaker's colorway is clad in bold and gradient colors, which adds heritage and attitude to this powerhouse Air Max silhouette.

The official site introduces the shoes:

"Step outside your comfort zone and into bold style with the Nike Air Max Plus, a Tuned Air experience that offers premium stability and unbelievable cushioning as you explore new horizons. Featuring airy mesh, bold gradient colors and the wavy design lines of the original, they celebrate defiant style."

It continues:

"Bringing beach life to the city, the prominent plastic arch draws inspiration from a whale's tail and adds structure while the iconic plastic fingers nod to palm trees and ocean waves."

More details have been added with foam in the midsoles, rubber outsoles, and plastic toe guards. Reflective details are placed over the iconic swoosh logo on the lateral and medial panels and the customary Nike branding is on the tongues.

The Nike Air Max Plus University Red Tuned Air makeover can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers at a retail price of $185.

