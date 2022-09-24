Where to buy Nike Air Ship Pine Green sneakers? Everything we know so far

The Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike reintroduced its iconic Air Ship silhouette in 2020 through the "New Beginnings" pack. The Swoosh label is now extending the catalog by preparing a Pine Green makeover of the shoes. The re-released shoes were appreciated by every sneakerhead, even if the sneakers were dropped in very limited quantities.

The Pine Green Air Ship silhouette comes after the swoosh label recently released a new makeover with James Whitner and his team at A Ma Maniere. The Pine Green Air Ship can be availed at the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and a few select physical stores at a retail price of $140.

Official release information for the sneakers hasn't been revealed by the involved labels yet. However, according to media outlets, the pair is expected to be released during Spring 2023.

More about the upcoming Summer Spring Nike Air Ship Pine Green sneakers

Upcoming Summer Spring Nike Air Ship Pine Green sneakers (Image via @teddyssole / Instagram)

The Nike Air Ship was initially known for being worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season before his signature silhouette, Air Jordan, came into being.

The Oregon-based sportswear giant reintroduced the Air Ship in 2020 through the "New Beginnings" footwear pack. Since then, the silhouette has extended its catalog at a relatively steady pace.

Air Ship fans have clamored over a retro release of the Air Ship for over twenty years. Like its predecessors, the upcoming iteration comes clad in a two-toned presentation. The pair will arrive in White / Pine Green / White colorway.

Most of the shoe's upper features a pristine white hue made from smooth leather. The white smooth leather upper strikes a contrast with the Pine Green hue over the collars and swooshes.

The new makeover of the model features a Pine Green hue across the tongue branding and rubber outsoles. On the other hand, a crisp white color is seen over the laces, heels, tongue, and midsoles.

"Nike Air" lettering appears over the white tongue in a green font. The midsoles have a pale aesthetic, while the outsoles' tread is clad in the titular shade.

The Air Ship Pine Green is slated to be released in early 2023 as a Spring Summer offering on the official e-commerce site of Nike in-store and online, SNKRS, and select Jordan Brand retailers worldwide at a retail price of $140.

However, the aforementioned release information hasn't been confirmed by the Nike label itself yet.

In other news, alongside Pine Green, the Air Ship silhouette will also be released in a University Gold colorway. Like its counterpart, the pair features a white-based all-leather upper with a traditional two-toned color blocking. The University Gold hue is seen over swooshes, liners, collars, tongue tags, and outsoles.

The pristine white hue contrasts with the pops of university gold as it is seen over the midsoles, tongues, laces, and toe boxes. The pair is slated to be released via the swoosh label's official e-commerce site SNKRS alongside Air Ship Pine Green sneakers in men's sizes.

