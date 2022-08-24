Where to buy A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Ship collection? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The James Whitner-led fashion boutique, a longtime collaborator of the Swoosh label, has teamed up with Jordan Brand for a new take on the Nike Air Ship silhouette.

The freshly crafted A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Ship collaborative designs are first offered by the in-store raffles. The in-store raffle, which commenced on August 22 will continue until August 24. All The Whitaker Group stores will hold local in-store raffles during the specified days.

Following this, the pair will witness a wider launch on August 26, at 11 AM EST via amamaniere.com. Each pair will cost you $140. The footwear pieces can be availed in adult sizing for both men and women, ranging from 4.5-14 and 6-15.5, respectively.

Fans can also purchase the matching apparel collection, which debuted alongside the shoes.

A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Ship shoes comes in blue and white overlays

Take a closer at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The A Ma Maniere Air Ship is a limited edition of 2,300 pairs that pays homage to the original Air Jodan 1 silhouette. Each pair of the sought-after limited Air Ship footwear is individually numbered and features a Royal accented finish on a foundation of white quality leather, an A Ma Maniere insignia on the tongue, and a classic Nike Air logo on the heel tab.

The collab’s description and idea behind the newly designed Nike Air Ship shoe is mentioned by the retailer as:

“Drawing a parallel between A Ma Maniére's commitment to amplify impactful stories and the mythical silhouette's origin story, the A Ma Maniére Air Ship draws from the deep struggle for the Black and Brown community to constantly prove itself in the face of doubt and adversity, with redemption and validation coming at the cost of countless hours doing the work in anonymity.”

小言 @ko_go_to A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Ship Limited To 2,300 Pairs＞＞



A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Ship “Game Royal”

Color: White/Game Royal-White

Style Code: DX4976-141

Release Date: August 26, 2022

Unlike previous collaborations, this one sticks to traditional materials. The majority of the full grain leather uppers are white, with "Game Royal" hits scattered all around swooshes and collars as accents.

The heel counters and tongue flaps retain the traditional Nike Air branding accents, but the tongues of the new sneakers are also embellished with the A Ma Maniere lettering placed beneath. While co-branding is done on the outside, the specific numbering is added to the rear side of the tongue.

Michael Jordan wore Nike Air Ship shoes in the early stages of his career while the Air Jordan 1 was being developed. As a result, the fashion retailer is portraying it as a collaboration with Jordan Brand by stating:

“driving the Air Ship journey and is the brand partner on the project.”

Top10 @top10_mero These Limited Edition Nike Air Ship Sneakers Inspired The Iconic Air Jordan 1 These Limited Edition Nike Air Ship Sneakers Inspired The Iconic Air Jordan 1 https://t.co/QclePuNCuq

A distinctive clothing line comprising blue refined French terry hoodie, short, and sweatpant sets along with the necessary fine cotton short and long sleeve tees complete the collection. The 7-piece capsule comes in sizes S to XXL and is appropriate for both men and women.

Reuben Vincent, a Charlotte rap sensation, also appeared as the narrator of the short video "Do It In The Dark," which the fashion retailer created in support of this collaborative release. The video focuses on the struggles and sacrifices that people make in order to pursue their dreams.

snkrsdallas214 @snkrsdallas214 A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Ship Releasing August 26th ift.tt/LvFjAZe A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Ship Releasing August 26th ift.tt/LvFjAZe https://t.co/48gGsYtJEt

The A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Ship will be available for $140 on August 26th, along with a corresponding apparel line. Local in-store giveaways will be held at all The Whitaker Group locations from August 22 to August 24. Keep an eye on the store channels for reminders and more information about the launch.

