Where to buy Nike Dunk High "Worn Blue" sneakers? Everything we know so far

Nike has always ensured that their beloved sneaker models, such as Air Force 1 and Dunks silhouettes, get a bit of extra love. Dunk silhouettes are wildly popular among sneakerheads as they continue to be the favorites of casual wearers all across the world.

The silhouette was previously teased in "Reverse Panda," "Teal Suede," and many others. The high-top silhouette will now feature a "Worn Blue" color palette.

An official release date for the Nike Dunk High "Worn Blue" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers before the year 2022 comes to an end.

The Nike Dunk High "Worn Blue" sneakers feature sky blue cloud-like details

The swoosh label has always made it known that the Dunk silhouette is one of the favorites of sneakerheads, and they continue to capitalize upon it. The brand continues to release many color schemes and interesting makeovers upon the silhouette, which always grabs everyone's attention.

Since debuting in 1985, the silhouette has seen many iterations, mainly in mid-top, low-top, and high-top iterations. While mentioning the story of the Dunks, the official swoosh label's site says:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast.”

The swoosh label is currently dressing its Dunk High silhouette in a washed suede aesthetic. Having been released less than a year ago, the swoosh label is returning to the same aesthetic with the "Worn Blue" makeover. The silhouette is similar to the previously released Air Jordan 1 Hyper Royal colorway.

The upper of the shoes are constructed out of hairy suede material in a muted grey hue. The underlays of the grey hue can be seen affixed upon the vamp, collar panels, and midfoot panels, which sets the stage for the pre-worn overlays that are set above it to revel in the spotlight.

Dusty suede and weathered textile is featured all upon the silhouette, making it a perfect release for Fall Winter 2022. The overlays of the sneakers are dyed in murky, cloudy sky blue colors, adding intensity to the worn-out look..

The overlays are affixed upon the shoes' midfoot swooshes on both the lateral and medial sides, toe boxes, lacing area, heel counters, and ankle collars. The color transitions from sky blue to smokey grey to further enhance the look of a cloudy sky. Additionally, the crisp white shade features upon the sock liners, mesh tongues, and laces.

The matching color shade also appears over the sole unit underfoot on midsoles and rubber outsoles. Another contrasting shade of baby blue is added upon the insoles with "Nike Air" branding alongside a cloudy swoosh.

