Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Black White Red? Price, release date, and more explored 

Nike, headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, has prioritized its key silhouettes, the Air Force and Dunks, this year. However, the Dunk Lows are expected to be the swoosh label's cornerstone for the second half of 2022, as several colorways of the silhouette will be released, including the recently revealed Dunk Low Black White Red colorway.

The silhouette will be available in the ever-popular Panda color palette but with a major twist of red for the upcoming Fall Winter 2022 season.

The swoosh label is yet to release official release information for the shoes, but according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released on the official site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers in the coming months.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Panda makeover, which has been tweaked with Red swooshes

Upcoming Nike Dunk Low Panda makeover, which has been tweaked with Red swooshes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Dunk silhouette, which has been around for over 30 years, has always been a sneakerhead favorite. Every week, the label releases new colorways and restocks of the silhouette, each more eye-catching than the last, including Sesame, Chenille Swoosh, and others.

The official site of swoosh describes the origin and story of the Dunk silhouette as:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Nike Dunk Low Panda has gotten a lot of love and attention from sneakerheads over the years, and its constant restocks with different color schemes have featured both Dunk Low and Dunk High models, including the Disrupt 2 Panda, which was released earlier this year.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official photos of a new Nike Dunk Low “Black/White/Red” Official photos of a new Nike Dunk Low “Black/White/Red” 🔴🐼 https://t.co/q5TG7qp1wl

Dunk Pandas have become a street-style staple colorway, and the swoosh label is bringing the makeover back with a subtle twist to shake things up. The majority of the shoe adheres to the original Panda color scheme, with the exception of the red swooshes on both the lateral and medial sides.

The upper of the sneaker is made of the classic all-leather material. The shoe's base color, as usual, is pristine white, with tumbled leather accents on the quarter panels, collars, and vamp.

This white color contrasts with the black smooth leather overlays on the eyestay area, heel, and toe boxes. The white-on-white contrast hits the lace set, tongue tabs, and tongues, giving the shoe a simple and minimalistic look.

SNEAKERS PLANETE 🪐 @SneakersPlanete



Magnifique 🪐 🗣Premier aperçu de la Dunk Low Black White Red 🖤🤍Magnifique 🪐 🗣Premier aperçu de la Dunk Low Black White Red 🖤🤍❤️Magnifique 🪐 https://t.co/At4U8NiZ8P

The most prominent color, red, is emphasized over the iconic swooshes and heel tabs, breaking up the traditional Panda colorway. The "Nike" branding on the tongue tabs, sockliners, and heightened heel overlays adds more pops of red. The design features a white midsole and black rubber outsoles.

The Dunk Low White Black Red is expected to release in 2022 at Nike's official e-commerce site and select retailers for $110. The above release information is provisional and subject to change by the swoosh label.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes