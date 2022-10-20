Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Canyon Rust Valerian Blue? Everything we know so far

Nike is focusing on its classic silhouettes Air Force 1's and Dunks this year. The Dunk Low silhouette, however, is expected to be the swoosh label's centerpiece for the second half of 2022. The silhouette has already been revealed in multiple palettes and now joining the plethora of colorways, the Dunk Low will be launched in the Canyon Rust Valerian Blue colorway.

The sneakers are clad in bold hues of an autumnal color palette ahead of Fall Winter 2022. A release date for the design hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will launch in the coming months on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers.

Nike Dunk Low Canyon Rust Valerian Blue sneakers don contrasting shades of red and blue

Upcoming Nike Dunk Low Canyon Rust Valerian Blue sneakers in the contrasting shades of red and blue (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label has been promoting its iconic Dunk Low silhouette as it has recently released the Syracuse and Kentucky colorways. The label has also collaborated with long-time partner Undefeated. The basketball-turned-lifestyle sneakers has been around for over 30 years, and maintained its position as a favorite amongst sneakerheads.

The label has been in the habit of releasing new colorways and restocks of the silhouette in multiple designs, each of which are more eye-catching than the previous. The official site of the swoosh label describes the origin of the Dunk silhouette as,

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

As the fall season is setting in, Nike has made its point to manufacture fresh colorways that align with the seasonal transitions. While many have the idea that bold colors aren't what Fall Winter seasons embody, Nike is trying something novel.

The latest Dunk Low makeover comes clad in Canyon Rust / Valerian Blue / Summit White color palettes. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed out of leather and is clad in warmer tones such as Valerian Blue base, which is accentuated upon the mesh tongues, quarter panels, vamp, and collars.

The second hue, Canyon Rust, makes its way upon the overlays, toe boxes, sockliners, heel tabs, and the matching laces. Another hue, Summer White, is added into the mix to spruce up the palette and is accentuated over the branding details, such as Swoosh logos on both lateral and medial sides, tongue tags, and the "Nike" lettering on the heels.

小言 @ko_go_to The Nike Dunk Low “Canyon Rust” is yet another upcoming Dunk Low colorway that will be releasing during the winter months.＞＞



Nike Dunk Low “Canyon Rust”

Color: Canyon Rust/Summit White-Valerian Blue

Style Code: DD1503-602

Release Date: 2022

Price: $110



The look is rounded out with the soft white Dunk midsoles and the Valerian Blue rubber outsoles.

Release information for the Nike Dunk Low Canyon Rust Valerian Blue sneakers hasn't been revealed by the swoosh label yet, however according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released in the coming months.

Other rumors suggest that the pair will be released in 2023 on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app, and select online and offline retailers. The pair is likely to be released at a retail price of $110.

