Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Pink Oxford? Price, release date, and more explored

Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, is releasing another iteration of its popular Dunk Low silhouette. Despite the novelty of the silhouette wearing off, the swoosh label has continued to show love and keep fans invested.

The upcoming Dunk Low Pink Oxford edition is a refreshing iteration that breathes new life into the silhouette. The pair comes in a feminine colorway. Dunk Low Pink Oxford is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site and the SNKRS app on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET.

More about the upcoming Women's Nike Dunk Low Pink Oxford sneakers

Upcoming Women's Nike Dunk Low Pink Oxford sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

With the Dunk Low's popularity reaching a mature stage, the silhouette makeover has begun to mirror the product lifecycle with an equally mature color palette. For example, the most recent silhouette makeovers have a vintage feel to them.

Pink Oxford is the latest ladies-exclusive colorway for the Dunk Low, and it will be available in the coming week. The Dunk will be available in Light Thistle, Pink Oxford, and Phantom colorways. The new shoes feature a yellowed midsole and a summer-appropriate colour palette.

The upper of the sneakers is made entirely of leather, with the base finished in phantom tones. The phantom color highlights the toe, tongues, mid-panels, and collars. The second color in the mix is Light Thistle, which is used to dress the overlays and accents.

The Nike swoosh is embroidered on the heel atop light thistle. The prominent Pink Oxford hue then completes the look by echoing the aforementioned overlays. In addition to full leather, mesh material is used to make the linings and the tongue.

The laces, sockliners, and tongue branding are all in a tonal pink color. The pair's midsoles bear a heavy sail tint, an off-white creamy tone. The light pink outsoles complete the look.

The purple colour contrasts sharply with the shoe, which is complemented by creamy yellow midsoles that add to the retro vibe.

The upcoming Dunk Low Pink Oxford colorways is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site, branded stores, and select retailers on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET. One can avail the silhouette for a retail price of $110.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low colorways

The swoosh label is also releasing another women-only version of the Dunk Low.The swoosh label will be releasing a White and Sail colorway of the Dunk Low on Friday, September 1, 2022 at a retail price of $110 on Nike SNKRS.

