Where to buy Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit Blue Orange? Everything we know so far

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike is driven by zeal and innovation. The leading footwear brand is constantly rethinking its designs in order to bring out the best for the future, such as its most recent ISPA Sense Flyknit silhouette.

The recently released ISPA Sense Flyknit will soon be available in a distinct Blue Orange colorway. The sneakers' official release date is yet to be announced. However, according to Hypebeast, the pair will be available in the coming weeks on Nike SNKRS' official e-commerce site and select retailers.

More information on the upcoming Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit Blue Orange sneakers, which will have an energetic and electric look

The swoosh label and its special ISPA project revealed multiple silhouettes and what we can expect for the rest of the year during the summer of 2022.

The ISPA line has been expanded with the release of the ISPA Sense Flyknit in a variety of bold yet reserved colorways for the coming months.

ISPA (Improve, Scavenge, Protect, Adapt) is a Nike lab component that was launched in 2018 to create and innovate future-forward silhouettes. The official swoosh label's site introduces its ISPA project as:

"ISPA is a philosophy: Improvise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt. The actions form a set of design principles; manifested as a pinnacle experimental expression of Nike design across all categories, including the latest innovations and established creations. The resulting product relays an optimism about the power of design, addressing the discreet needs of the city dweller."

The sole unit of the Sense Flyknit silhouette, like previous ISPA line releases, is one of the most interesting aspects of the shoe. The shoe has a tonal linework that rests on its exaggerated size. The upper portion of the silhouette is also notable due to its various thickness levels, shapes, and colors.

The official site introduces the ISPA Sense Flyknit sneakers as:

"Breathe in. Breathe out. The ISPA Sense is your ticket to tranquillity. Mixing sustainable materials (it's made from at least 20% recycled content by weight) with meditative comfort, the design pulls inspiration from Zen gardens."

The Flyknit material is used for the silhouette, and a vibrant combination of blue and orange floating yarns are added at the point of contact with the sole unit. The sole unit is made of recycled foam, with the off-white, bone-colored sole contrasting with the slate black outsoles. The official website also provides additional information about the sneaker, which reads:

"The stretchy, bootie-like upper with an airy Flyknit design integrates venting and padding for extra on-foot bliss. Tie it all together with the sleek lacing system and then stay upright with added traction on the outsole. Do good, look good, and overcome the urban environment's most challenging obstacles with this fresh design that gives new meaning to rest and relaxation."

The midsoles feature small swoosh logos on the toe boxes and ankle collars to pay homage to Nike. Another branding opportunity is provided by the medial strap, which features the ISPA logo.

The ISPA Sense Flyknit Orange and Blue are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike in coming weeks.

