Where to buy Praying x Adidas Supernova Cushion 7 sneakers? Price, release date and more explored

The Los Angeles/New York-based fashion label, Praying, is collaborating with the German sportswear giant, Adidas, for a makeover of the Supernova Cushion 7 sneakers. The dynamic duo first teased a collaborative makeover of the shoe back in June 2022, and have now finally released the shoe.

The highly anticipated and much-awaited shoe has been released in limited quantities and is expected to sell out soon. The Supernova Cushion 7 sneakers makeover was released on Praying's official e-commerce site on August 26, 2022, at 12 pm PST or 3 pm EDT.

More about the newly released Praying x Adidas Supernova Cushion 7 sneakers, an archival runner silhouette

Newly released Praying x Adidas Supernova Cushion 7 sneakers, an archival runner silhouette (Image via @praying/Instagram)

Fashion label Praying was founded back in 2020 and has made a name for itself due to its post-internet aesthetic which draws elements of pop culture with the underlying tones of dogma and religion.

For the latest project of the fashion label, the unique and evocative label teamed up with the German sportswear giant to reimagine the archival runner silhouette of the Three Stripes sportswear juggernaut, dubbed the Supernova Cushion 7.

The fashion label first teased the newly released project back in June 2022, as it shared the images of the overdesigned take of the Supernova Cushion 7 on its official Instagram handle. The label also launched a countdown for the release of the shoe. The caption of the teaser post read,

"The sales event of the summer. Praying for Adidas coming soon."

The newly-released Supernova Cushion 7 serves as the label's first sneaker collaboration, and is defined by its focus on overbranding. The heavy branding over the sneakers serves to reimagine the archival runner.

The silhouette has further been constructed out of recycled content generated from production waste to add modernistic charm. The sneakers' uppers are constructed out of a clean white mesh base, which is accented by dynamic panels and the iconic three stripe overlays.

The lateral side of the shoe is clad in heavy branding as the "Praying" lettering logo is printed in an lenticular 3d element. Additional branding details come in the form of adidas branding motifs, printed eyelet panels, and printed insoles.

The large Praying blue font on the lateral side is reminiscent of the late 90's/early 00's webpage's unclicked hyperlinks. The font is paired with gray overlays and cobalt blue insoles, which are branded with emblems of both labels.

In the form of construction, the shoes are elevated with white FORMOTION EVA midsoles, which are further marked with additional "Praying" motifs. The white midsoles are paired with blue and translucent rubber outsoles with Praying logos.

The Supernova Cushion 7 sneakers will also come complete with the contrasting bright green shoelaces option.

Praying has retooled the shoe with reflective and silver paneling with a white rendition of the iconic Adidas Three Stripes logo.

The Praying x Adidas Supernova Cushion 7 sneakers can be availed exclusively on Praying's official e-commerce site, starting from August 26, 2022, 12 pm PST or 3 pm EDT. The shoes can be availed at a retail price of $149 in unisex sizes, for men ranging from 4 to 13.5. and in women's ranging from 5 to 15.5.

Edited by Somava