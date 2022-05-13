Where to buy Adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Groundhog Day-themed shoes? Price and more details explored

Adidas is celebrating the Groundhog Day tradition, which falls on February 2, 2022, with a new makeover of its retro Supernova Cushion 7 silhouette in a themed makeover. The sneakers are decked out in a Chabrn / Whitin / Sesame colorway.

The Supernova Cushion 7 Groundhog Day-themed shoes aren't available on Adidas's website currently, they can be purchased at the retailer site of HBX for $133. The themed makeover is decked out in a color matching the fur of the woodchuck rodent.

More about the Adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Groundhog Day-themed shoes

Supernova Cushion 7 Groundhog Day-themed shoes (Image via HBX)

The shoes also take inspiration from the 1993 Harold Ramis movie, Groundhog Day, which features Bill Murray. A groundhog features prominently in various scenes of the movie, and a similar graphic of the furry creature is emblazoned in an embroidered pattern on the heels of the shoes.

The graphics come in a mis-match pattern, while the left pair of the shoe features a happy groundhog, while the right pair of the shoe sports an angrier version of the furry creature, which is a nod to the Groundhog Day tradition followed in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

According to the tale of Groundhog Day, the weather is forecasted on the possibility of the furry animal seeing his shadow after emerging from the burrow. If the groundhog sees its shadow on February 2, the temperature will drop and spring will come in early, if it doesn't see its shadow, the winter can be prolonged for six more weeks.

A similar aesthetic is followed in the making of the shoe. The angrier version is a representation of the furry animal not seeing its shadow, while the happier version represents the animal seeing its shadow.

The tale is depicted once more inside the shoe on the sockliners. In the graphic upon the insoles, the groundhog is surrounded by a sunny sky and a cloudy sky across both feet of the pair. While the right pair features a graphic of the sunny sky in light blue color, the left one features a cloudy sky in beige color.

The sneakers are constructed of mesh materials with suede overlays in an OG manner. The iconic three-stipe bars are made out of plastic in a darker shade of sesame. The tongue tabs features "SUPERNOVA" branding alongside Adidas' trefoil logo.

The tongue is constructed out of synthetic material in silver color and the laces are in rope style in a brown color. Finishing off the look, all of this sits atop the adiPrene+ sole unit, giving comfort. The most prominent design feature comes with a hit of 3M radium tape.

One can purchase the Adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Groundhog Day-themed shoes on HBX at a retail price of $133 in sizes US 8 to US 11.

