Where to buy the Wolverine x Halo boots? Price, release, and more about the limited edition collection

Wolverine x Halo are collaborating to bring a boot collection that celebrates the franchise of Halo. The 139-year-old clothing and boot company, Wolverine, is releasing a limited edition Wolverine x Halo : The Master Chief boot on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 12 p.m. ET.

The Xbox, Microsoft company made an official announcement regarding the upcoming collaboration on March 25, 2022 at 6 a.m. ET. The heritage brand has collaborated with 343 industries to launch a silhouette inspired by the popular video game series, Halo's protagonist, The Master Chief.

More about the Wolverine x Halo The Master Chief boots

The heritage boot and clothing brand has partnered with Halo's 343 Industries to launch the boot collection, based on Wolverine's own Hellcat work boot silhouette. The Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief boot was created after video game fanatics rallied around the similarities between the Hellcat work boot and The Master Chief's character's shoes in 2020.

Given Halo's roots in fiction and military science, the spartan boot collection was long overdue, said Xbox Inc. When Wolverine approached them with the offer, they were quick to accept it. In a press release, John Friend, director of Halo and Xbox Consumer Products at 343 Industries, stated:

“Given our roots in military science fiction, we’ve often heard from our fans that there is an appetite for a boot inspired by the Master Chief. So, when Wolverine approached us about a collaboration, we were ready to answer the call.”

Wolverine released a video touting the strength of Hellcat boots in August 2020 and video gamers quickly noticed the similarities between the boots and a Halo universe boot.

Now, in the Wolverine x Halo collaboration, the duo will release only 117 pairs in this limited-edition collection.The 117 number of pairs is a reference to the Halo universe because of the Master Chief's spartan number, which will also be included in the left boot.

Another reference to Halo was given with the addition of the United Nations Space Command (UNSC) insignia, which can be found throughout the boot. Moreover, the in-universe logo for the "Materials Group," manufacturer of Master Chief's Mjolnir armor, can be seen upon the outsole of the boot.

In a press release made by the company, Global Brand President of Wolverine, Tom Kennedy, made a statement regarding the upcoming collaboration:

“After nearly a year of design and collaboration, we’re proud to launch the Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief boot. This collaboration is a true testament to the devotion both Wolverine and 343 Industries have to our fans, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring a boot inspired by the Halo universe to life.”

Director of Halo and Xbox Consumer Products at 343 industries, John Friend expressed his expectations from the collection, stating:

“The limited-edition boot gives Halo fans a chance to step inside (the boots) to become Master Chief and bring the Halo universe into their everyday life, and we’re eager to see how fans react to the collaboration and forthcoming launches as part of our partnership with Wolverine."

The limited edition Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief boots will be available to buy on Wolverine's official e-commerce site on March 29, 2022 at 12 p.m. ET at a retail price of $225 USD.

