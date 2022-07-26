Where to buy XLIM “EP.2 SYNOPSIS” collection? Price and more details explored 

After releasing two installments of its "EP.2 SYNOPSIS" collection earlier this year, XLIM recently unveiled its third assortment of lifestyle products. This new limited edition collection offers tracksuits, a chained necklace, a tote bag, and a vase.

The latest XLIM "EP.2 SYNOPSIS" is exclusively accessible via the label's online website. The collection starts from $110 (or 120,000 KRW) and it goes up to $350 (or 380,000 KRW). This collection was officially released on July 22, 2022.

Tracksuit bottoms are offered in two colorways (Image via XLIM)

Kim Dohee founded the Seoul-based company XLIM in 2021. Drawing inspiration from the world's many architectural styles, the South Korean fashion label creates clothing with eye-catching details and a distinctive color scheme. All of the clothing's detailing adopts a form that determines function and vice versa philosophy for a seamless appearance.

Earlier this year, the label released another installment in June, which offered items like t-shirts, glass, Palo Santo sticks, and coasters. Adding more to its selection, the designer has now introduced a tote bag, zipped tracksuit, vase, and a neckchain with a pendant.

The tracksuit ensemble in Ivory and Indian Red, which expresses a strong, dashing design with a juxtaposing hue and construction design, is the standout item in the collection.

The EP.2 SYNOPSIS BAG, made of a newly created thermo-sensitive and waterproof material, features the accessories. The EP.2 SYNOPSIS NECKLACE is made of 925 sterling silver, a gem-quality pendant, and a spring ring closure.

The EP.2 SYNOPSIS VASE, a handcrafted, sculpted-style glass vase emblazoned with the "XLIM" trademark and concealed by a fabric casing, wraps up the release.

Items offered under the EP.2 SYNOPSIS drop

1) SYNOPSIS 01 Jersey comes with a price tag of $255 (or 280,000 KRW), and it is offered in two colorways, Ivory and Indian Red. Crafted using Polyester and Spandex, the zipped outerwear has two side pockets. It also boasts a color-blocking detail on the cuffs. To fit perfectly, these pieces are fitted with elasticized cuffs and hem.

2) SYNOPSIS 01 Trousers are offered in two colorways, Indian Red and Ivory, each of which is marked at $350 (or 380,000 KRW). These comfy clothing items are made with polyester and spandex. Drawstrings and pockets are also added to improve functionality.

3) SYNOPSIS Necklace is priced at $255 (or 280,000 KRW). This necklace features a handcrafted curb chain with a graphic pendant at the drop. It is entirely made with 100% Silver 925.

4) SYNOPSIS Tote Bag retails for $280 (or 300,00 KRW) each. It is made using thermo-sensitive, waterproof crinkle fabric that is charcoal gray. Fashioned with polyester and cotton, these bags are made in-house. Furthermore, the adjustable shoulder strap and silver button closures make it more functional.

5) SYNOPSIS Vase is marked at $110 (or 120,000 KRW). This handcrafted sculptural glass vase is offered in Ivory colorway. It is made using glass, nylon, and span, which features the XLIM logo.

Check out the complete range on XLIM's official website. With the prices ranging from $110 to $350, these units are easily purchasable from the label's website.

